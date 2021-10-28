Forest Lake

Unscary Halloween

Forest Lake Area Schools Early Childhood Family Education will host Unscary Halloween from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Education Center’s cafeteria and gym. Families with kids five and younger can attend the event for games, music and Halloween surprises. Admission is $10 per family, and tickets can be purchased upon entry at door no. 4.

Vannelli’s community appreciation

Vannelli’s by the Lake will host community appreciation nights from 4 p.m. to close on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30. The restaurant will provide free food, drink specials and prize giveaways.

“Seussical” the musical

The Forest Lake Area High School Theatre and Music Departments will perform “Seussical” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30, and Nov. 5-6; 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7 in the Forest Lake Area High School auditorium. Tickets will be $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens.

Ski Swap

The Forest Lake alpine ski team will host its annual Ski and Snowboard Swap at the high school from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Attendees should enter the high school through door 10. Also, the team will buy used ski and snowboard equipment from community members at the high school from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. There is a $5 fee for listing one or more items and a 20% sales commission charged on all items sold. If your item goes unsold, you are asked to pick it up at the high school on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Scary Scamper

The Lakes International Language Academy will host its inaugural Scary Scamper 5K walk/run starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at LILA Headwaters campus. Runners can register online at bit.ly/3DxwLvG. Runner check-in will start at 9:30 a.m. the day of.

Santa paws

The Northwoods Humane Society will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Attendees can bring their animals to get photos with Santa Claus. There will be a bake sale; and microchipping and nail trims available from 1 to 3 p.m. both days.

Turkey trot

The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its fifth annual turkey trot 5K and fun run starting at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25. Runners can pre-register by Wednesday, Nov. 10 online at forestlakerotary.org. Registration will cost $25 for adults and $10 for students.

Columbus

Comedy show

Running Aces will host a comedy show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 that features two comedians. There is a dinner and a show option for $50 or show-only tickets available for $25. Attendees can purchase tickets online at runaces.com/event/november-comdey-show.

Linwood

Trick-or-treat hike

The Linwood School Forest will host a non-scary family event for the community from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Attendees should park at the Linwood Senior Center to board a hayride into the forest where members of the Linwood School Forest Committee will pass out candy on the hike in the woods. More information can be found on the Linwood School Forest’s Facebook page.

Stacy

Howl-O-Ween

The Wildlife Science Center will host its Howl-O-Ween event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costume; there will be pumpkins to paint, a haunted house at the wildlife center. Tickets will be $15 for adults and $10 for kids 5 and older.

Wyoming

Black & White art exhibit

The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its 7th annual Black & White exhibit starting on Thursday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Jan. 15. Regional artists can apply online now until midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with any medium, as long as it is black and white. Visit wyomingcreativearts.org/calls-for-artists/calls-for-artists/black-white-the-7th-annual-call-for-artists to apply.

Preschool storytime

The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host preschool storytimes from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in the Wyoming Community Room. The storytimes will run now until Dec. 15.

Lino Lakes

Little goblin costume party

The Wargo Nature Center will host a Halloween party for children age 8 and younger to dress up in costumes, play carnival games and take a flashlight hike at 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Tickets are $10 per child, registration is required at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps under the event and activities calendar.

East Bethel

The East Bethel Senior Community/Center will host its senior dance the from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. Wes Miller will be the musical guest for the dance. Attendees will receive lunch with the purchase of a $6 ticket.

