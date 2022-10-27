Forest Lake
‘Newsies’
The Forest Lake Area High School will perform “Newsies” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4; Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. Tickets are $10 for adults or $8 for students and seniors.
Woodcarvers club
The Lakes Area Woodcarvers Club will host its annual meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. James Miller, a Scandinavian flat-plane wood carver will present at the meeting. The afternoon meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 will feature Paul Karlsson carving cottonwood bark.
Boo Bash
The Dance Factory in Forest Lake will host its inaugural Boo Bash from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be a trunk or treat, a spooky house, pumpkin decorating, games, food trucks and music. Admission is $5 per family and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3MW4LId or at the front door.
Craft show
Forest Hills Church will host a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be more than 20 vendors selling baked goods and crafts. The church will offer beef vegetable soup for attendees. Interested attendees should email Cassi at youth@foresthillsumc.net for more information.
Instrumental concert
Messiah Lutheran Church will host a piano and violin concert at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the church. Kurt Weber and Ash St. John will perform their original music that is accented with traditional church hymns. Registration is not required.
NLA trunk or treat
North Lakes Academy will host a trunk or treat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. It will be held at the K-8 NLA building located at 4576 232nd St. N. Attendees should dress up in costumes. There will be candy.
Ski swap
The Forest Lake Area High School Alpine ski team will hold its ski swap from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the high school. There will be snowboards, downhill and cross country skis, boots, bindings, poles and apparel available for purchase. Individuals interested in selling their snow sport items should check their gear in from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. There is a $5 fee for anyone selling gear.
Sugar Rush
Maranatha Church will host its Halloween Sugar Rush from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot of the church. There will be hayrides, games, food and candy. Admission is $5 per child or $10 maximum per family.
Good Samaritan anniversary
The Forest Lake Area Good Samaritan are celebrating its fifth anniversary from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Stella’s 97. They’ll discuss the future of the organization in the area. It will be a social hour with snacks and a silent auction.
Santa Paws
Northwoods Humane Society will host its Santa Paws photography event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Attendees can bring their animals in to take a photo with Santa Claus. There will be a bake sale and pet supplies available for purchase. Animal nail-trimming appointments will be available. More information can be found online at northwoodshs.org/fundraising-events/santa-paws-2022.
Columbus
Comedy show
Running Aces will host two comedy shows one beginning at 6:30 p.m., and the other at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the shows. Wendy Maybury is the headlining comedian. Tickets are $25 in advance, and can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows, or $30 at the door. A dinner and a show option is available for $50 per person.
Linwood
Linwood Halloween
The Linwood Community and Senior Center, Linwood Covenant and Linwood Elementary will host Linwood Halloween from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will begin with a trunk or treat, featuring 20 cars, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Linwood Covenant. Linwood Elementary will host a Halloween hike into the school forest from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees should bring their own flashlights and dress up in costumes. The last hay ride will leave at 7:30 p.m. There will be snacks, games and crafts available at the Linwood Elementary from 6 to 8 p.m.
Howl-O-Ween
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Howl-O-Ween from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Attendees can dress up in their costumes. There will be pumpkin painting, trick or treating, a haunted house and a scavenger hunt. Tickets can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events, and are $15 per person or $10 for children ages 5-17.
Wyoming
Trunk or treat
Meadows on Fairview will host a trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the parking lot. Children can trick-or-treat from attendee’s decorated cars in the parking lot. There will be mini donuts and apple cider.
Scandia
Mandala painting class
The Linwood Senior and Community Center will hold a Mandala stone painting class from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Attendees do not need prior painting experience. Participants will paint a pattern on a four inch stone The class is $35 per person. Individuals should pre-register by emailing mandalastoneartclasses@yahoo.com.
