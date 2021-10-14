Forest Lake
I Am They concert
The Willowbrook Community Church will host a concert featuring I Am They, a pop worship band, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. Tickets range from $20-$30 depending on the location of the seat and can be purchased online at willowbrookchurch.org/events/i-am-they-concert/.
Comedy show and dinner
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a comedy show featuring comedian, Comedy Trapper, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Drawings by Phillip Hinton
The Forest Lake American Legion will host Drawings by Phillip Hinton, an art exhibit to showcase the work of the Forest Lake artist from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. His portrait drawings of famous actors, actresses, musicians and movie scenes will be for sale at the free admission event.
“White Privilege” play
Chain Reaction Theatre Project will perform “White Privilege,” from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 at Faith Lutheran Church. The show will focus on social justice issues and will be followed by a facilitated discussion. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online atsimpletix.com/e/white-privilege-faith-lutheran-church-tick-tickets-78758.
Blood drive
The Forest Lake Area School Community Education will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25 at the FLAS Education Center. Donors can sign up for a time slot online at bit.ly/3v3XBsm.
Unscary Halloween
Forest Lake Area Schools Early Childhood Family Education will host Unscary Halloween from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Education Center’s cafeteria and gym. Families with kids five and younger can attend the event for games, music and Halloween surprises. Admission is $10 per family, and tickets can be purchased upon entry at Door #4.
Scary Scamper
The Lakes International Language Academy will host its inaugural Scary Scamper 5k walk/run starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at LILA Headwaters campus. Runners can register online at bit.ly/3DxwLvG. Runner check-in will start at 9:30 a.m. the day of.
Columbus
Comedy show
Running Aces will host a comedy show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 that features four comedians. There is a dinner and a show option for $50 or show-only tickets available for $25. Attendees can purchase tickets online at runaces.com/event/comedy-show.
Flashlight Night
Waldoch Farm will host a Flashlight Night in the corn maze for three weekends from 7 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, from now until Saturday, Oct. 23. Attendees should bring a flashlight; tickets will cost $15 on Fridays and $18 on Saturdays. Last admission into the maze will be at 9 p.m.
Scandia
Woods walk
Wild Rivers Conservancy will host an informative hike about tree species in Better Place Forest’s forest from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Registration is free and can be done online at bit.ly/30mFF0M. The hike leaves from 12630 Lakamaga Trail N.
Linwood
Oktoberfest
The Wildlife Science Center will host Oktoberfest, featuring beer and games like hammerschlagen and corn hole, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Tickets can be purchased online or in person upon entry, $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5-17.
Wyoming
Black & White art exhibit
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its 7th annual Black & White exhibit starting on Thursday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Jan. 15. Regional artists can apply online now until midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with any medium, as long as it is black and white. Visit wyomingcreativearts.org/calls-for-artists/calls-for-artists/black-white-the-7th-annual-call-for-artists to apply.
Preschool storytime
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host preschool storytimes from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in the Wyoming Community Room. The storytimes will run now until Dec. 15.
Lino Lakes
Little goblin costume party
The Wargo Nature Center will host a Halloween party for kids age 8 and younger to dress up in costumes, play carnival games and take a flashlight hike at 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Tickets are $10 per kid, registration is required at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps under the event and activities calendar.
Marine on St. Croix
Online cooking class
The Marine Mills Folk School will host an online cooking class with Argentine chef Manuel Escalante Posse from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 23. Escalante Posse will guide a class to make the traditional meatball dish, albondigas. Registration is required at marinemillsfolkschool.org.
Osceola
The pumpkin express
The Osceola and St. Croix Railway will run its “Pumpkin Express” train rides departing at 9, 10:15, 11:30 a.m., 12:45 and 2 p.m. on Friday through Sunday, Oct. 22 to 24. The trains depart from 114 Depot Road, Osceola, Wisconsin and take attendees to a pumpkin patch in Dresser. The last train leaves Dresser at 4 p.m., and attendees can board any returning train to Osceola. More information can be found at transportationmuseum.org/train-rides/pumpkin-express.
