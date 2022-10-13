Forest Lake
Ladies Extravaganza
Lakes Area Women in Business will host its ninth annual Ladies Extravaganza from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Lakes Floral, Gift and Garden. There will be 27 vendors, a silent auction, appetizers, a cash bar and a fall fashion show. The first 50 participants who enter will receive a free wine glass. Tickets are $5 if bought online before the event at tinyurl.com/yyaz9mu9, or tickets are $10 at the door.
Blood drive
St. Peter’s Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20. Individuals interested in signing up may do so online at redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time. There are open time slots until around 7 p.m. For more information email Patricia at pmilbrett@midco.net.
Comedy show
The Forest Lake VFW will host a comedy show featuring comedian Greg Coleman from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets for the show-only option are $20 per person. There is a dinner and a show option for $35 per person that will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found online at offtherailsent.com.
Ski swap
The Forest Lake Area High School Alpine ski team will hold its ski swap from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the high school. There will be snowboards, downhill and cross country skis, boots, bindings, poles and apparel available for purchase. Individuals interested in selling their snow sport items should check their gear in from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. There is a $5 fee for anyone selling gear.
Boo Bash
The Dance Factory in Forest Lake will host its inaugural Boo Bash from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be a trunk or treat, a spooky house, pumpkin decorating, games, food trucks and music. Admission is $5 per family and can be purchased online at dancefactorymn.com or at the front door.
Instrumental concert
Messiah Lutheran Church will host a piano and violin concert at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the church. Kurt Weber and Ash St. John will perform their original music that is accented with traditional church hymns. Registration is not required.
NLA trunk or treat
North Lakes Academy will host a trunk or treat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. It will be held at the K-8 NLA building located at 4576 232nd St. N. Attendees should dress up in costumes. There will be candy.
Sugar Rush
Maranatha Church will host its Halloween Sugar Rush from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot of the church. There will be hayrides, games, food and candy. Admission is $5 per child or $10 maximum per family.
Columbus
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lion’s Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Columbus City Hall.
Linwood
Oktoberfest
The Wildlife Science Center will host its annual Oktoberfest from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be games like corn hole, and hammerschlagen. Bent Brewstillery will offer drinks for purchase. The band Old Desert Road will perform from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events, and are $15 for adults, $10 for children, and free admission for children ages 4 and younger.
Linwood Halloween
The Linwood Community and Senior Center, Linwood Covenant and Linwood Elementary will host Linwood Halloween from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will begin with a trunk or treat, featuring 20 cars, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Linwood Covenant. Linwood Elementary will host a Halloween hike into the school forest from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees should bring their own flashlights and dress up in costumes. The last hay ride will leave at 7:30 p.m. From 6 to 8 p.m. there will be snacks, games and crafts available at the Linwood Elementary.
Howl-O-Ween
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Howl-O-Ween from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Attendees can dress up in their costumes. There will be pumpkin painting, trick or treating, a haunted house and a scavenger hunt. Tickets can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events, and are $15 per person and $10 for children ages 5-17.
Wyoming
Trunk or treat
Meadows on Fairview will host a trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in the parking lot. Children can trick-or-treat from attendee’s decorated cars in the parking lot. There will be mini donuts and apple cider.
Scandia
Pancake breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host its fall pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Scandia Community Center. Accompanying the pancakes there will be sausage, eggs, coffee and juice available. Admission is free, but attendees may donate eyeglasses, pop tabs, non-perishable food and hearing aids.
Swedish sale
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host its second annual Second Hand Swedish Sale event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22; and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. There will be Swedish glass, ceramics, linens, metal and jewelry available for purchase. Admission is free.
Mandala painting class
The Linwood Senior and Community Center will hold a Mandala stone painting class from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Attendees do not need prior painting experience. Participants will paint a pattern on a four inch stone The class is $35 per person. Individuals should pre-register by emailing mandalastoneartclasses@yahoo.com.
Lino Lakes
Flashlight hike
Waldoch Farm’s corn maze is open. It will offer flashlight nights in the corn maze on Friday, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21; and Saturday, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 until 9 p.m. Last entry is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 on Friday, and $18 on Saturday.
