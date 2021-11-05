Forest Lake

“Seussical” the musical

The Forest Lake Area High School Theatre and Music Departments will perform “Seussical.” The final weekend’s performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 in the Forest Lake Area High School auditorium. Tickets will be $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens.

Comedy event

The Willowbrook Community Church will host a comedy event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, featuring Mike Goodwin, a comedian who competed on “America’s Got Talent.” General admission tickets will cost $20 and can be purchased online at willowbrookchurch.org/event/mike-goodwin-comedian-event.

Spaghetti dinner

The Forest Lake boys Swimming & Diving Team will host its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. The dinner, silent auction and bake sale will be held at the Forest Lake VFW. Attendees can email the varsity coach, Dominick Mancini at dmancini@flaschools.org or Hayley Glasworthy at glasworthyfamily@gmail.com for tickets that will cost $10 per person.

Santa paws

The Northwoods Humane Society will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Attendees can bring their animals to get photos with Santa Claus. There will be a bake sale; and microchipping and nail trims available from 1 to 3 p.m. both days.

Turkey trot

The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its fifth annual Turkey Trot 5K and fun run starting at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25. Runners can pre-register by Wednesday, Nov. 10 online at forestlakerotary.org. Registration will cost $25 for adults and $10 for students.

Columbus

Comedy show

Running Aces will host a comedy show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 that features two comedians. There is a dinner and a show option for $50 or show-only tickets available for $25. Attendees can purchase tickets online at runaces.com/event/november-comdey-show.

Linwood

Husky Huddle

The Wildlife Science Center will host the Husky Huddle and Malamute Mingle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. Attendees can bring their dogs to roam the grounds, off-leash, but dogs must weigh more than 30 pounds. All wolves, bears and mountain lions will safely remain in their cages. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-17.

Wyoming

Black & White art exhibit

The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its 7th annual Black & White exhibit starting on Thursday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Jan. 15. Regional artists can apply online now until midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with any medium, as long as it is black and white. Visit wyomingcreativearts.org/calls-for-artists/calls-for-artists/black-white-the-7th-annual-call-for-artists to apply.

Real Strong 5K

Real Strong Mom, a company created by Melanie Lund, will host its second Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K walk/run on Thursday, Nov. 25 at Goodview Park. Registration will close midnight, Friday, Nov. 19. There is a virtual trot option available to complete between Saturday, Nov. 20 through Nov. 27. More information and registration can be done online at runsignup.com/Race/MN/Wyoming/RealStrongMom.

Preschool storytime

The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host preschool storytimes from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in the Wyoming Community Room. The storytimes will run now until Dec. 15.

Chisago City

Nailed It!

The Chisago Lakes Area Library will host the Thanksgiving program, Nailed It! Attendees can register online and pick up the take-home kit of ingredients and instructions from the library on Monday, Nov. 15. More information can be found online at ecrlib.org.

East Bethel

Senior dance

The East Bethel Senior Community/Center will host its senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. Wes Miller will be the musical guest for the dance. Attendees will receive lunch with the purchase of a $6 ticket.

White Bear Lake

Songbird Art Contest

Wildlife Forever will accept Songbird Art Contest applications until Tuesday, Nov. 30. Artists in grades K-12 much choose between the American Robin, Yellow-rumped Wabler, Veery, Wood Thrush or Black-Capped Chickadee songbirds to portray in their artwork. More information on how to submit an art submission and critera can be found online at wildlifeforever.org/songbird-art-contest.

