Forest Lake
Craft fair
Stillwater Flea Market will host a craft fair at the Forest Lake Area Middle School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. There will be a variety of craft items available for purchase.
Toy lab
The Hardwood Creek Library will host a toy lab from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The class is for children in grades 2 to 5. Attendees can create a toy using wood, fabric, wire, magnets, springs and glue. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at washcolib.org/events.
Purse Bingo
Roxie’s Hope in Forest Lake will host a purse Bingo from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Forest Lake American Legion. Registration is $35 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/5ck3c5s7.
‘Newsies’
The Forest Lake Area High School will perform “Newsies” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4; Saturday, Nov. 5; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
Game night
The Community Co. will host a game night for women from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Admission is free, but attendees should RSVP online at thecommunityco.church/events.
College planning
The Community Co. will host a college planning info session from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Parents and students are invited to attend to learn tips and tricks about preparing for college. Pre-registration can be done online at thecommunityco.church/events.
Good Samaritan anniversary
The Forest Lake Area Good Samaritans are celebrating its fifth anniversary from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Stella’s 97. They’ll discuss the future of the organization in the area. It will be a social hour with snacks and a silent auction.
Turkey Bingo
Forest Lake Ranger Hockey will hold a Turkey Bingo fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Forest Lake American Legion. All proceeds will go to the hockey team. There will be about 40 Bingo winners and a raffle available.
Veterans Day
The Forest Lake American Legion and VFW will host their Veterans Day program at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Forest Lake VFW.
Santa Paws
Northwoods Humane Society will host its Santa Paws photography event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Attendees can bring their animals in to take a photo with Santa Claus. There will be a bake sale and pet supply sale available for purchase. Animal nail trimming appointments will be available. More information can be found online at northwoodshs.org/fundraising-events/santa-paws-2022.
Vision board class
A Place of Healing company will host a vision board creation class from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Attendees will create a vision board with images and words of their dreams or goals. Admission is $12 per person.
Purse Bingo
The Forest Lake girls hockey team will host a purse Bingo at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Forest Lake VFW. There will be 13 Bingo games with handbags as the prizes. Admission is $26 per person. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Spaghetti dinner
The Forest Lake boys swim and dive team will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Forest Lake VFW. There will be a bake sale and silent auction. Dinner is $10 per plate and can be purchased by emailing flswimfundraisers@gmail.com.
Turkey Trot
The Rotary Club of Forest Lake will hold its annual Turkey Trot 5K beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Registration on Thursday, will begin at 8:15 a.m. The start is at the Forest Lake City Center, and the route will go on the Hardwood Creek Trail. Registration for an adult is $25, and $10 for a student or child. Proceeds will go to Rangers Supporting Rangers. Pre-registration can be done online at forestlakerotary.org.
Columbus
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lion’s Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Columbus Community Center.
Comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows, the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The headlining comedian is John Bush, featuring Bruce Leroy Williams. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show and there is a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Craft fair
The Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be a holiday craft station set up for children to make cards for local seniors at senior living homes in the area. Individuals interested in having a booth to sell crafts can email srcenter@linwoodtownship.org for more details.
Wyoming
Tree lighting
The city of Wyoming will host its annual tree lighting ceremony beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Railroad Park. There will be holiday trees, light displays, fire pits and a Santa meet and greet.
Scandia
Mandala painting class
The Linwood Senior and Community Center will hold a Mandala stone painting class from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Attendees do not need prior painting experience. Participants will paint a pattern on a four inch stone. The class is $35 per person. Individuals should pre-register by emailing mandalastoneartclasses@yahoo.com.
Chisago City
Luncheon
Family Pathways will host a women’s empowerment lunch from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Uncommon Loon Event Center. Kris Langworthy will be the keynote speaker. Women can register to attend online at familypathways.org/wel. Day-of registration will begin at 1 p.m. The event is free, but fundraising proceeds will go to Family Pathways domestic violence and sexual assault services.
