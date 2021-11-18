Forest Lake
Turkey BINGO
The Forest Lake and Forest View PTA will host turkey BINGO at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 at Forest View Elementary. It is a cash only event, and proceeds will go to Forest Lake and Forest View Elementary Schools.
Author Talk
The Hardwood Creek Library will host an author talk with Bill Strusinski, a Scandia author, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. He’ll talk about his book “Care Under Fire” about being a medic during the Vietnam War. There will be limited in-person availability but unlimited online registration is available online at washcolib.org/events.
Turkey Trot
The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its fifth annual Turkey Trot 5K and fun run starting at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25. Registration will cost $25 for adults and $10 for students.
Hometown Holiday
The city of Forest Lake will host its Hometown Holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4 starting with pre-registered activities from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the City Center, located at 1408 Lake Street S. The tree lighting ceremony at Lakeside Memorial Park will follow from 4 to 5 p.m. which will feature Santa Claus and musical performances. The fire department will collect donations for Community Helping Hands. The tree lighting is scheduled at 5 p.m.
Columbus
Comedy show
Running Aces will host a comedy show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 that features two comedians, Jason Schommer and Jeff Pfoser. There is a dinner and a show option for $50 or show-only tickets available for $25. Attendees can purchase tickets online at runaces.com/event/november-comdey-show.
Linwood
Husky Huddle
The Wildlife Science Center will host the Husky Huddle and Malamute Mingle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. Attendees can bring their dogs to roam the grounds off-leash, but dogs must weigh more than 30 pounds. All wolves, bears and mountain lions will remain in their cages. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-17.
Scandia
Community breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host a community breakfast with Santa Claus from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Scandia Community Center.
Wyoming
Real strong 5K
Real Strong Mom will host its second Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K walk/run on Thursday, Nov. 25 at Goodview Park. Registration will close midnight, Friday, Nov. 19. There is a virtual trot option available to complete between Saturday, Nov. 20 through Nov. 27. More information and registration can be done online at runsignup.com/Race/MN/Wyoming/RealStrongMom.
Thanksgiving meal
Linwood Covenant Church will serve two Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 25 at Linwood Covenant. The first meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 12:30 p.m., with takeout options available. Reservations are required by calling 651-462-3780 or emailing MMLCC6565@gmail.com.
Christmas tree lighting
The city of Wyoming will host its fifth annual tree lighting ceremony from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Railroad Park. The tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. There will be a Santa Claus meet and greet and holiday dancers.
Santa collection
The Wyoming Fire Department will partner with Anonymous Santa of Chisago City to collect toys, clothes, non-perishable food items and gift cards for families. The firefighters will drive around and collect items from 7:45 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 4. Participants should bring their items for donation to the fire truck as it passes by on the street. If items aren’t picked up, participants can drop them at the fire station from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Stillwater
Christmas at the Courthouse
The Washington County Courthouse in Stillwater will host its 29th annual Christmas at the Courthouse Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. The courthouse will be decorated for the holiday season and have vendors selling goods at the bazaar.
“By Special Request”
The St. Croix Valley Opera will host its inaugural fundraising concert, “By Special Request” at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Trinity Lutheran Church. The performance will feature the operas co-founders, Obed Floan and Megan Wagner, accompanied by pianist Nathan Cicero and soprano Solveig Neseth. In-person or virtual tickets can be purchased online at scvopera.org/support.
Taylors Falls
Christmas concert
The United Methodist Church will host the St. Croix Valley Orchestra at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. The orchestra will play Christmas songs like “Carmen Suite” and “In the Hall of the Mountain King.” Attendees must wear masks. Admission will be free, but attendees can make donations. More information can be found online at scvorchestra.org.
