Forest Lake
Painting class
Forest Lake Area Schools Community Education will host a paint along evening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Dec. 16. The instructor will guide the class of adults to create the 16”x20” painting. Admission is $35 per person. There is a $5 supply fee that will be payable to the instructor. Registration can be done online at tinyurl.com/3ajmtjrs.
Purse Bingo
The Forest Lake girls hockey team will host a purse Bingo at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Forest Lake VFW. There will be 13 Bingo games with handbags as the prizes. Admission is $26 per person. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Spaghetti dinner
The Forest Lake boys swim and dive team will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Forest Lake VFW. There will be a bake sale and silent auction. Dinner is $10 per plate and can be purchased by emailing flswimfundraisers@gmail.com.
Turkey Trot
The Rotary Club of Forest Lake will hold its annual Turkey Trot 5K beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Registration on Thursday, will begin at 8:15 a.m. The starting line of the race is at the Forest Lake City Center, and the route will go on the Hardwood Creek Trail. Registration for an adult is $25, and $10 for a student or child. Proceeds will go to Rangers Supporting Rangers. Pre-registration can be done online at forestlakerotary.org.
Wood carvers club
The Lakes Area Wood Carvers will host its annual Christmas party at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Members will display their woodwork at the party and bring food for a pot luck. Individuals interested in woodcarving are welcome.
Columbus
Turkey Bingo
Columbus Elementary will host its Turkey Bingo from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the school. Individual Bingo cards are $1 or $5 for 15 Bingo cards. Bingo daubers are $1 each. Attendees should bring cash.
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lion’s Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Columbus Community Center.
Comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows, the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The headlining comedian is John Bush, featuring Bruce Leroy Williams. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show and there is a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Thanksgiving meal
Linwood Covenant Church will host a Thanksgiving meal beginning at noon on Thursday, Nov. 24. Takeout meals will be offered at 12:30 p.m. from Linwood Covenant Church. Attendees can make reservations by calling 651-464-1986 or email mmlcc6565@gmail.com.
Craft fair
The Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be a holiday craft station set up for children to make cards for local seniors at senior living homes in the area. Individuals interested in having a booth to sell crafts can email srcenter@linwoodtownship.org for more details.
Wyoming
Tree lighting
The city of Wyoming will host its annual tree lighting ceremony beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Railroad Park. There will be holiday trees, light displays, fire pits and a Santa meet and greet.
Tree lighting
The Fairview Lakes Volunteer Organization will host a Love Lights Tree Lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wyoming. The organizers will read a list of individuals who are being honored at the lighting. Attendees can submit a name, in exchange for a donation fee, to be honored at the ceremony by Friday, Nov. 25. Forms to submit a name can be picked up at 5200 Fairview Blvd., Wyoming. For more information call 651-982-7773.
Scandia
Vinterlights
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host its Vinterlights from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 around town. There will be a home decorating contest, and homes must enter before noon on Sunday. At the Scandia Community Center there will be live music all day, and Lions collecting non-perishable food. At 5 p.m., lights at the community center, Gammelgarden Museum and Elim Lutheran Church will be lit. More information can be found online at scandiamarinelions.org/event/vinterlights-2022.
Santa breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host a Santa Claus breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be eggs, sausage and potato cakes served. Santa will be available to take photos. Attendees should bring non-perishable food, eyeglasses or hearing aids to donate.
Lucia Dag
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host its annual Lucia Dagen prayer services at 6 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 to mark the start of the Christmas season.
Coffee gathering
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host Annie’s Coffee Parties from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, Dec 10 and Dec. 17. There will be three courses of bread, fruit cakes and Swedish Jul cookies accompanying the coffee. Swedish Jul stories will be shared between the courses. Registration is $15 per adult and $10 per child ages 5 to 12. Pre-registration can be done by calling 651-433-5053.
Lake Elmo
Full-moon hike
Washington County Parks will host a full moon hike from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve. Hikers can expect a three-mile hike around Eagle Point Lake in cold December weather and should dress accordingly. Attendees will meet at the Eagle Point Trailhead. Admission is a $7 park entry permit if the hiker does not have an annual park pass.
Stillwater
Christmas at the Courthouse
The Washington County Courthouse will host its 30th Christmas at the Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. There will be a holiday bazaar where several vendors will sell handmade goods. All proceeds from the event will go toward the historic courthouse’s restoration fund.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.