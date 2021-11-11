Forest Lake

Veterans Day Program

The Forest Lake American Legion and VFW will host a Veterans Day Program at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Legion. The dinner and reception ceremony will honor prisoners of war, individuals missing in action and veterans who purchased pavers for the Veterans Memorial in Forest Lake.

Recreational swim

The Forest Lake Area Schools Community Education program will celebrate National Community Education Day by offering time for attendees to recreational swim from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Education Center’s pool. Preregistration is required online at flaschools.org/ce, the course number is 1048-F21.

Yoga class

The Forest Lake Area Schools Community Education program will celebrate National Community Education Day by offering a free yoga class on Monday, Nov. 15 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Education Center’s gym. Preregistration is required online at flaschools.org/ce, the course number is 6346-F21.

Spaghetti dinner

The Forest Lake boys Swimming & Diving Team will host its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. The dinner, silent auction and bake sale will be held at the Forest Lake VFW. Attendees can email the varsity coach, Dominick Mancini at dmancini@flaschools.org or Hayley Galsworthy at galsworthyfamily@gmail.com for tickets that will cost $10 per person.

Santa paws

The Northwoods Humane Society will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Attendees can bring their animals to get photos with Santa Claus. There will be a bake sale; and microchipping and nail trims available from 1 to 3 p.m. both days.

Turkey trot

The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its fifth annual Turkey Trot 5K and fun run starting at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25. Runners can pre-register by Wednesday, Nov. 10 online at forestlakerotary.org. Registration will cost $25 for adults and $10 for students.

Columbus

Comedy show

Running Aces will host a comedy show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 that features two comedians, Jason Schommer and Jeff Pfoser. There is a dinner and a show option for $50 or show-only tickets available for $25. Attendees can purchase tickets online at runaces.com/event/november-comdey-show.

Linwood

Husky Huddle

The Wildlife Science Center will host the Husky Huddle and Malamute Mingle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. Attendees can bring their dogs to roam the grounds off-leash, but dogs must weigh more than 30 pounds. All wolves, bears and mountain lions will remain in their cages. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-17.

Scandia

Community breakfast

The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host a community breakfast with Santa Claus from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the Scandia Community Center.

Wyoming

Real Strong 5K

Real Strong Mom will host its second Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K walk/run on Thursday, Nov. 25 at Goodview Park. Registration will close midnight, Friday, Nov. 19. There is a virtual trot option available to complete between Saturday, Nov. 20 through Nov. 27. More information and registration can be done online at runsignup.com/Race/MN/Wyoming/RealStrongMom.

Thanksgiving meal

Linwood Covenant Church will serve two Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 25 at Linwood Covenant. The first meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 12:30 p.m., with takeout options available. Reservations are required by calling 651-462-3780 or emailing MMLCC6565@gmail.com

Santa collection

The Wyoming Fire Department will partner with Anonymous Santa of Chisago City to collect toys, clothes, non-perishable food items and gift cards for families. The firefighters will drive around and collect items from 7:45 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 4. Participants should bring their items for donation to the fire truck as it passes by on the street. If items aren’t picked up, participants can drop them at the fire station from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Chisago City

Nailed It!

The Chisago Lakes Area Library will host the Thanksgiving program, Nailed It! Attendees can register online and pick up the take-home kit of ingredients and instructions from the library on Monday, Nov. 15. More information can be found online at ecrlib.org.

Taylors Falls

Christmas concert

The United Methodist Church will host the St. Croix Valley Orchestra at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. The orchestra will play Christmas songs like “Carmen Suite” and “In the Hall of the Mountain King.” Attendees must wear masks. Admission will be free, but attendees can make donations. More information can be found online at scvorchestra.org.

