Forest Lake

“Big Rig Day”

The Hardwood Creek Library will partner with the Forest Lake Area School Early Childhood Programs to host a “Big Rig Day” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Forest Lake Metro Transit parking lot behind the library. Registration is not required and attendees can climb on the vehicles present. The Roe Family Singers will perform at the event.

Spring Fling

The City of Forest Lake will host its annual Spring Fling from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Forest Lake City Center. There will be a petting zoo, games and snacks and refreshments. The event is free and will happen rain or shine.

Synchronized swimming

The Forest Lake 28th annual synchronized swimming show will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the community education pool. The Ranger girls will perform solo, duet, trio and team routines to prepare for the upcoming sectional and state meets. Tickets will be available at the door and cost $8 per adult and $5 per student or senior.

Christian concert

The Community Co., formerly Willowbrook Community Church, will host a Living Room concert series from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Doors open at 6 p.m. Singer Matt Maher will perform at the church for the third time. General admission tickets will cost $20 and golden circle tickets will cost $30 and can be purchased online at itickets.com/events/464945.

Scandia

Heritage festival

The Lindstrom Sons of Norway Vennelag Lodge will host its Norwegian heritage festival from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be music from Chmielewski Fun Time Band and a silent auction. Foods like lefse, meatballs, open face sandwiches and herring available. Tickets will cost $20 per person and can be reserved by calling 715-579-8172, 651-257-2375 or 651-433-3618.

Wyoming

Bike Rodeo

The Wyoming Police Department will host its annual Bike Rodeo from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Wyoming Elementary. There will be bike inspections, registration, an obstacle course and raffles. Free helmets sponsored by Polaris will be given to the first 50 children who arrive, and will cost $5 after.

6K walk

Linwood Covenant Church will host World Vision Global 6K for Water from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21 leaving from the church around Island Lake and back. World Vision aims to bring clean water to communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Participants can register at 8:45 a.m. the morning of the walk. More information can be found online at linwoodcovenant.org/events.

Chisago City

Taste of the Lakes

Lakes Center for Youth and Families will host its Taste of the Lakes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at Uncommon Look Brewing company. Attendees can eat food from the 10 local restaurants vendors. Tickets will cost $45 ahead of time online at givebutter.com/taste2022 or $50 at the door.

Lino Lakes

Nature playtime

The Wargo Nature Center will host a nature playtime from 10 to 11:15 a.m. or 1 to 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. Attendees will explore the flowers at the center and read a floral-themed story. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps under “Events & Activities Calendar.” It will cost $5 per child and $3 per adult accompanying them.

Bird biking

Anoka County will host a birding bike rise from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 11 at Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve. Attendees will use the county’s fat tire bikes to ride and identify birds on the trail. Registration is required and can be done online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps under “Events & Activities Calendar.” It will cost $10 per person.

Scout badge class

The Wargo Nature Center’s naturalists will provide Boy Scouts with the opportunity to meet 3 to 6 bird study badge requirements at the class from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps under the “Events & Activities Calendar” option. The class will cost $6 per scout.

Garden sale

Waldoch Farm will host an early bird sale from 7 to 9 a.m. on Saturdays, May 14, 21 and 28. Attendees will receive discounts during the early bird special.

North Branch

Pancake breakfast

The East Central Minnesota Let’s Go Fishing chapter will host its annual breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Main Street Church. Breakfast will cost $8 per adult, $7 for seniors and $5 for children aged 5-12. Tickets can be purchased at the door. There will be a silent auction of more than 100 items. Money raised will go toward nursing and assisted living homes.

Shafer

Art and farmers market

Franconia Sculpture Park will host an art and farmers market on the first Sunday of each month from May to October from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be produce, coffee, flower and other specialized vendors selling their goods.

Stillwater

Comedy show

The St. Croix Club, partnered with Rhapsody Events and Boundary Cafe, will host a comedy show from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at The Grand Banquet Hall. The featured comedians will be Wendy Maybury and Khadijah Cooper. There will be a dinner and show option in which the doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person for dinner and a show. Show-only tickets are $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/2s3ve8ss.

History tours

The Washington County Historic Courthouse will host guided and self-guided scenic history tours in Stillwater starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 and Saturday, May 28. Attendees will start the tour at the historic courthouse in Stillwater and walk through the neighborhood to learn about homes and who lived there. The mile-long stroll is not wheelchair accessible. Tickets will cost $5 per person and can be purchased online at co.washington.mn.us/hctours or by calling 651-275-7075.

