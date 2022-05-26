Forest Lake
Memorial Day service
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a Memorial Day service starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at Lakeside Memorial Park. The keynote speaker will be Christy Sauro Jr., of the U.S. Marine Corps. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs to the event. In case of bad weather, the event will transition to the American Legion.
BBQ drive-thru
The Forest Lake Masons will host a BBQ drive-thru from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Pulled pork sandwiches with two different types of sauces will be available for $9 each.
Blessing of the Bikes
Maranatha Assembly of God and Maranatha Freeriders will host a Blessing of the Bike event from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Attendees will ride their bikes through the church to get them blessed. There will be food and drinks available for purchase. Admission is free.
Arts in the Park
The Forest Lake Arts in the Park return for another summer from 5 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday from June through August, starting on June 7 at Lakeside Memorial Park.
Columbus
Fundraiser for Mental Health
CornerHouse and Acres for Life will partner with Running Aces Casino and Race Track to host a live horse race at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at Running Aces. Ticket proceeds will go toward supporting mental health services that Acres for Life and CornerHouse provide to their participants. Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 per child and can be purchased online at runaces.com/event/featured-race-night-mental-health.
Scandia
Farmers market
The Scandia farmers market will resume its summer schedule from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays starting June 8 and run through September 21. It will be held at the Scandia Community Center parking lot. On the second Wednesday of the month, there will be food trucks and live music.
Midsommar Dag
Gammelgarden Museum will celebrate its 50th anniversary in Scandia with a Midsommar Dag from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. To kick off the event, there will be a festival worship service at 10 a.m., followed by a Midsommar Fair at 11 a.m. After that, there will be a smorgasbord of Swedish dishes offered. The full list of events can be found online. Tickets are $25 per adult. $10 for children ages 6 to 12 and $5 for children 5 and younger and can be purchased online at gammelgardenofscandia.org/events.
Smorgasbord meal
Gammelgarden Museum will host its Smorgasbord meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 at Elim Lutheran Church. There will be traditional Swedish meatballs, herring, pickled beets, as well as coffee and lemonade. Admission are $20 per adult and $10 per child. Tours in the Valkommen Hus will be offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets for a tour and the smorgasbord are $25. Attendees can sign up online at gammelgardenofscandia.org/events.
Wyoming
Touch a truck
The Wyoming police department will host its touch a truck event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4 at the police department and public works building. The Wyoming police department, Rosenbauer, Polaris and Olson’s Sewer & Excavating Services are some of the local companies participating in the event. Admission is free.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host its senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3 at the center. The musician Larry Rvsavy will perform. The dance are $6 per person, which includes lunch.
Hugo
Good Neighbor Days
The Hugo Lions Club will host its 46th annual Good Neighbor Days from 5 p.m. on Friday June 10 to 4 p.m. on Sunday June 12 at the Hanifl Fields in Hugo. There will be a parade on Saturday, June 11, as well as a cornhole tournament, beer garden, food trucks, craft fair and pony rides. More information can be found online at goodneighbordays.com.
Marine on St. Croix
Beer tasting
The Washington County Historical Society will host its annual beer tasting from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at Hay Lake Museum Complex. There will be local beers offered at the tasting and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 per person.
Stillwater
History tours
The Washington County Historic Courthouse will host a guided and self-guided scenic history tour in Stillwater starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. Attendees will start the tour at the historic courthouse in Stillwater and walk through the neighborhood to learn about homes and who lived there. The mile-long stroll is not wheelchair accessible. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased online at co.washington.mn.us/hctours or by calling 651-275-7075
