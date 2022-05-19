Forest Lake
Summer days
The Forest Lake YMCA’s ForeverWell program to support adults aged 55 years and older will host a summer days event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at the Y. Activities like biking, crafts, BINGO and cornhole will be available. There will be a Korean town food truck.
BBQ drive-thru
The Forest Lake Masons will host a BBQ drive-thru from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Pulled pork sandwiches with two different types of sauces will be available for $9 each.
Arts in the Park
The Forest Lake Arts in the Park return for another summer from 5 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday from June through August, starting on June 7 at Lakeside Memorial Park.
Linwood
6K walk
Linwood Covenant Church will host a World Vision Global 6K for Water from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21. Attendees will depart the church and travel around Island Lake and back. World Vision’s water initiative aims to bring clean water to communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Participants can register at 8:45 a.m. the morning of the walk. More information can be found online at linwoodcovenant.org/events.
Canine Carnival
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Canine Carnival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. Attendees will learn about dogs and their wolf relatives at the event as well as see dog demonstrations. Dog-related vendors will be on site. Tickets can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events and will cost $15 per adult and $10 per child ages 5-17.
Scandia
Farmers market
The Scandia farmers market will resume its summer schedule from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays starting June 8 through September 21. It will be held at the Scandia Community Center parking lot. On the second Wednesday of the month, there will be food trucks and live music.
Wyoming
Ukranian art exhibit
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will open its “Ukraine: A Struggle for Freedom” exhibit from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. The exhibition will include artwork based on Ukraine’s struggle for freedom, with an additional exhibit from sculpturist Erin Gunelson. Admission is free.
Travel sketch exhibit
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will debut its exhibit of sketches from around the world at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. Artwork from artists Erin Gunelson, Jim Lamers and Dewey Thorbeck will be showcased in the underground gallery at the center until Saturday, June 18. Admission is free.
Bike Rodeo
The Wyoming Police Department will host its annual Bike Rodeo from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Wyoming Elementary. There will be bike inspections and registration, an obstacle course and raffles. Free helmets sponsored by Polaris will be given to the first 50 children who arrive and will cost $5 after.
Touch a truck
The Wyoming police department will host its touch-a-truck event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4 at the police department and public works building. The Wyoming police department, Rosenbauer, Polaris and Olson’s Sewer & Excavating Services are some of the local companies participating in the event. There is no cost to attend.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host its senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3 at the center. The musician Larry Rvsavy will perform. The dance will cost $6 per person and includes lunch.
Isanti
Barn Bash
Family Pathways will host its fundraiser “Barn Bash” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at the Erickson Farmstead in Isanti. There will be food, drinks, a photo booth, games and a silent auction at the reception. All proceeds will be donated to Family Pathways. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased online at familypathways.org/barnbash2022.
Lino Lakes
Garden sale
Waldoch Farm will host an early bird sale from 7 to 9 a.m. on Saturdays, May 21 and 28.
Paddleboard class
Anoka County Parks will host a stand-up paddleboarding class from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 at the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Regional Park. No prior experience is needed. Attendees younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Shafer
Outdoor concert
Franconia Sculpture Park will host an outdoor concert from 2:15 to 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. Bands The Cult of Percolation, Products, and Scrunchies will perform. There will be food trucks and alcoholic beverages available for purchase. More information about the event can be found online at franconia.org. Admission is free, but parking is $5 per vehicle.
Stillwater
Historic home tour
The Washington County Historical Society will host its historic home tour from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. Funds raised will go towards historical preservation. Tickets will be available at the Warden’s House Museum and are $25 per person.
History tours
The Washington County Historic Courthouse will host a guided and self-guided scenic history tour in Stillwater starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. Attendees will start the tour at the historic courthouse in Stillwater and walk through the neighborhood to learn about homes and who lived there. The mile-long stroll is not wheelchair accessible. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased online at co.washington.mn.us/hctours or by calling 651-275-7075.
White Bear Lake
Pizza performance
Children’s Performing Arts will host a pizza party performance pop up from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the Hanifl Performing Arts Center. Young actors will spend a portion of the evening studying a scene after eating pizza. After studying the scene, actors will break into groups and perform and receive feedback on their work. Registration is $20 and can be done online at childrensperformingartsmn.org/programs/classes-workshops under “Pizza Performance Pop Ups.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.