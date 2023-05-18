Forest Lake
Lions meeting
The Forest Lake Lions Club will host its monthly meeting at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at the Forest Lake YMCA. A light meal will be provided. Individuals who are interested in joining are welcome to attend. Laurie Carlson, a volunteer coordinator with Can Do Canines will give a presentation on one of their seizure service dogs. Pre-registraton is not required.
Family fun night
Forest Lake and Forest View Elementary will host its family fun night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22. There will be music, food trucks and games. Attendees should bring blankets and chairs to sit on the lawn between Forest Lake and Forest View Elementary.
Woodcarver club
The Lakes Area Woodcarvers will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 at the Forest Lake senior center. Expert waterfowl carver Tom Flemming will be the guest speaker. He has won three international first place awards for his work.
Pops concert
The Forest Lake Area High School students will perform a pops concert from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2.
Arts in the Park
Forest Lake’s weekly Arts in the Park returns from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 at Lakeside Memorial Park. Sean and Ian Okomoto will perform for opening night at from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, and vendors selling goods.
Golf tournament
The Forest Lake Lions Club will host a charity golf event at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at Tanner’s Brook golf course. Proceeds raised will be given back to the community through the Lions’ various community projects in the upcoming year. Invisible Wounds Project is the primary recipient. Registration should be done before Thursday, June 1 and can be done by emailing ForestLakeLions.MN@gmail.com.
Scandia
Spring carnival
Scandia Elementary will host a spring carnival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19. There will be games, raffles and food available for purchase.
Herb identification walk
Rustic Roots Winery will host an herb identification walk at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at the winery. Herbalist Heather Mashuga will guide the walk and point out local flora. Attendees will be able to make and take home an herbal tincture. Admission is $40 per person and includes a free drink. Contact Heather at 518-847-6699 to register.
Nature walk
The St. Paul Audubon Society will host a birds, bogs, bees and bantams nature walk from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. Curt and Pat Hadland will guide the walk on the private 20-acre homestead at 15280 Pilar Rd. Attendees should prepare to walk but there are benches along the path. Directions and more information can be found online at tinyurl.com/naturewalkscandia.
Gammelgarden mini camp
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host a mini camp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 20 at the museum. The camp is tailored for children ages 4 to 7 to participate and learn how early immigrants lived in the area. Attendees should bring lunch and a water bottle each day. Registration is $80 for Gammelgarden members or $95 for non members. It can be done online at tinyurl.com/gammelcamp.
Farmers market
The Scandia farmers market will open for season on Wednesday, June 14 in the Scandia Community Center’s parking lot. It will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday until late September. The list of vendors can be found online at scandiafarmersmarket.com/vendors.
Linwood
Canine Carnival
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Canine Carnival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. Attendees can learn about dog and wolf genetic ties and shop at a series of vendors related to dog services. A food truck and alcoholic beverages will be available. Admission is $15 per adult and $10 for children ages 5 to 17. Tickets can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Wyoming
6K run
The World Vision Global 6K for Water will host a 6K at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Linwood Covenant Church. The walk or run is to fundraise to provide clean water to children in developing countries. Runners can sign up online to participate or donate to the runners who are already a part of the Linwood team online at tinyurl.com/water6k.
Bike rodeo
The City of Wyoming will host its bike rodeo from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Wyoming Elementary. Attendees will bike through an obstacle course and learn about biking safety from the Wyoming Police Department. There will be free bike inspections and prizes for young bikers. The first 50 children who arrive will receive a free helmet from Forest Lake Cycle and Skate. Admission is free. In inclement weather, the event will be postponed to 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 21.
Singers in the Round
Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round performance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. Singer-songwriters Nathan Frazer, Ben Cook-Feltz and Matt Arthur will perform their own original songs. Admission is free, but seating is limited.
Touch a truck
The City of Wyoming will host its Touch a Truck event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3 at the Wyoming Police Department. Children will be able to interact with military, police and fire department vehicles. Admission is free.
Hugo
Schoolhouse cleanup
The Hopkins Schoolhouse and Heritage Center will host a schoolhouse clean up on Saturday, May 20. Attendees must be 18 years or older. Registration can be done online at tinyurl.com/hopschoolhouse. A waiver must be signed before participating.
Taylors falls
Scandia river cruise
The Scandia Heritage Alliance will host a river cruise from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. Peter Gove will present the stories, history, photos about Walter Mondale, former United States Vice President, former resident of the area. Attendees will meet at River Rock Patio at 6 p.m. and the dinner cruise will leave at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $70 per person and can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/mondalecruise. The ticket includes dinner and beverage. The proceeds of the event will go to the heritage Alliance.
Summer solstice event
The Franconia Sculpture Park will host its summer solstice event from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. There will be a night sky viewing party afterward at 10 p.m. The event will feature performances from 10 local artists and a bonfire. The Minnesota Astronomical Society will offer telescopes to visitors for the star viewing. Admission is $10 per vehicle that enters the park.
