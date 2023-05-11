Forest Lake
FFA Ag Day
The Forest Lake Area High School FFA Chapter will host its Agriculture Day celebration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12. There will be exhibits, agriculture career and college information for students. The chapter will host a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12; 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13; and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 15.
Purse Bingo
The Forest Lake girls hockey team will host a purse Bingo event at the Forest Lake VFW from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 12 to fundraise. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will play 13 Bingo games for $26.
Cornhole tournament
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a cornhole tournament at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 to fundraise for the 4th of July celebration. Admission to play is $40 per team. Teams can register by contacting Bill Murphy at bmbill50@gmail.com, or register in person.
Family Feud
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a Family Feud competition at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 to fundraise for the 4th of July celebration. Teams of five can register for $50 per team. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Mother’s Day brunch
The Forest Lake American Legion will host its Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. The Legion will serve an all you can eat menu of prime rib, ham, turkey, potatoes, eggs, sausage and biscuits and gravy. Admission is $18.99 for adults and $12.99 for children ages 6 to 12, children 5 and younger can eat for free.
Pops concert
The Forest Lake Area High School students will perform a pops concert from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2.
Columbus
Paper shredding
The City of Columbus will host a free paper shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the city hall.
Scandia
Plant sale
The Scandia Farmers Market will host a plant sale from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be perennials, flowers, herbs and vegetables available for purchase.
Spring carnival
Scandia Elementary will host a spring carnival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19. There will be games, raffles and food available for purchase.
Wyoming
Bike rodeo
The City of Wyoming will host its bike rodeo from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Wyoming Elementary. Attendees will bike through an obstacle course and learn about biking safety from the Wyoming Police Department. There will be free bike inspections and prizes for young bikers. The first 50 children who arrive will receive a free helmet from Forest Lake Cycle and Skate. Admission is free. In inclement weather, the event will be postponed to 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 21.
Singers in the Round
Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round performance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. Singer-songwriters Nathan Frazer, Ben Cook-Feltz and Matt Arthur will perform their own original songs. Admission is free, but seating is limited.
Touch a truck
The City of Wyoming will host its Touch a Truck event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3 at the Wyoming Police Department. Children will be able to interact with military, police and fire department vehicles. Admission is free.
Chisago City
Martial arts show
Minnesota School of Martial Arts will host its Jiu Jitsu show from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at Uncommon Loon Brewing. Standing tickets are $30 per person, seated tickets are $40 per person, and table seated tickets are $60 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/c3xed3ks.
East Bethel
Softball clinic
The Minnesota Twins will host a free softball clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at Maynard Peterson Memorial Park. It is available for children ages 6 to 12. A home run derby will begin from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and a free mental training for parents workshop. Registration is free and can be done online at tinyurl.com/sbclinictwins.
Hugo
Schoolhouse cleanup
The Hopkins Schoolhouse and Heritage Center will host a schoolhouse clean up on Saturday, May 20. Attendees must be 18 years or older. Registration can be done online at tinyurl.com/hopschoolhouse. A waiver must be signed before participating.
Taylors falls
Johnny Cash concert
The Church of Cash, a Johnny Cash cover band, will perform on Taylors Falls Scenic River Cruises at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/cashcruise.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.