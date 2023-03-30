Forest Lake
Fish Fry
The Church of St. Peter’s will host its Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at the church. There will be fried cod, baked talapia, fries or potatoes, coleslaw, and Texas toast, but the fish portion of the entree can be substituted for a meatless pasta or grilled cheese. Attendees can make a free-will donation. It is recommended that an adult donates $13, and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. Takeout options are available for meals.
Craft show
RSG Development will host a craft fair at the Forest Lake Area Middle School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. There will be numerous vendors and a food truck outside for attendees.
Spring Fling
The city of Forest Lake will host its annual Spring Fling from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Forest Lake City Center. There will be family activities like crafts, games and bounce houses available. Admission is free.
Waffle breakfast
The Forest Lake Lions will host its waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1 at Lone Oak Grill. The Easter Bunny will be able to take photos with children. Children ages 5 and younger can eat for free, tickets will be $9 per person at the door or can be purchased ahead of time from a Lion member, Lakes Floral, Rapid Press, Chris Stauner Farmers Insurance or Rob Collins Law for $8.
Egg hunt
There will be an Easter egg hunt at Lakeside Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Toy show
There will be a toy show at the Forest Lake VFW from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. There will be Barbie, G.I. Joe, Star Wars, Lego and Hot Wheels toys available for purchase. Admission is free, but early admission from 8 to 9 a.m. is $5 per person.
Taste for Wildlife
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Taste for Wildlife fundraiser from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at Lone Oak Grill. Attendees will taste wines, beers and spirits and will be able to participate in a silent auction. Tickets are $40 per person and can be found online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Area expo
The Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Lakes Area Expo from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Maranatha Church. There will be booths from 60 area businesses, presentations, free ice cream, face painting, cookie decorating and free ice cream. Admission is free. The list of exhibitors can be found online at lakesareaexpo.com/schedule.
Columbus
Comedy show
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows, with the first at 6:30 p.m. and the second at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The headlining comedian is Chastity Washington, featuring Dan Brown. Doors will open 30 minutes before each show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show. There is also a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Easter Bingo
The Linwood community will host an Easter Bingo session at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 3 at the Senior and Community Center. Participants will play 15 rounds. Admission is free, but free-will donations will be accepted.
Easter egg hunt
The Linwood Senior and Community Center will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 at the center. Children who attend will get to participate in an outdoor egg hunt. The Easter Bunny will be available to take photos with attendees. Refreshments will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Scandia
Easter Bunny breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host a community breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be scrambled eggs, sausage, sweet rolls, coffee and fruit available. Free-will donations will be accepted along with non-perishable food, eyeglasses, new LEGO sets, aluminum cans or pop tabs for donations.
Service day sampler
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host its service day sampler from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be 15 hands-on service projects for attendees to help with and 21 collection drives. Free lunch will be provided, but attendees must RSVP online at tinyurl.com/mryptc22 in order to ensure there is enough food for volunteers. A full list of service projects and items that the Lions will collect.
Taste of the Lakes
Lakes Area Center for Youth and Families will host its Taste of the Lakes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Scandia Creamery. There will be food samples from 10 area restaurants, a cash bar and a beer and wine pull. Tickets are $30 in advance per person and $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/5cct2jfd.
Sister city celebration
The city of Scandia will celebrate its one year anniversary of partnering with its Swedish sister city Mellerud at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be a virtual ceremony with representatives from Mellerud. Following the virtual engagement, there will be a Swedish FIKA meal of Swedish cakes, cookies and other light snacks. Admission is free.
Taylors Falls
Vocal workshop
Unexpected Company Chorale will host a vocal workshop at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Taylors Falls Community Center. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The workshop will be led by expert voice coach Barbara McAfee. The workshop is $15 per person, and includes a meal. Attendees can register online at ucchorale.org/tuning-up.
