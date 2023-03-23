Forest Lake
Fish Fry
The Church of St. Peter’s will host its Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24 and March 31 at the church. There will be fried cod, baked talapia, fries or potatoes, coleslaw, and Texas toast, but the fish portion of the entree can be substituted for a meatless pasta or grilled cheese. Attendees can make a free-will donation. It is recommended that an adult donates $13, and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. Takeout options are available for meals.
Noodles for Northwoods
Northwoods Humane Society will host its annual Noodles for Northwoods fundraiser from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Forest Lake American Legion. Attendees will receive a pasta dinner and can participate in a silent auction and wine pull. Tickets are $20 per adult at the door, or $17 in advance, while tickets are $8 for children ages 3 to 8. Tickets are only required for individuals seeking the pasta dinner, otherwise admission to the fundraiser is free. More information can be found online at northwoodshs.org.
Cornhole tournament
The Forest Lake Rangers boys and girls Lacrosse team will host a cornhole tournament at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at the Forest Lake VFW. Teams can register for $60. The first place winner will receive $150; second place will receive $100; and third place will receive $50. Teams can sign up online at tinyurl.com/yfurvbhw.
Mason booyah
The Forest Lake Masonic Lodge will host a drive-thru booyah from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. They will serve a smoked turkey booyah to fundraise for the Forest Lake Area High School clay target team. A 16 oz. bowl of booyah is $10.
Craft show
RSG Development will host a craft fair at the Forest Lake Area Middle School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. There will be numerous vendors and a food truck outside for attendees.
Spring Fling
The city of Forest Lake will host its annual Spring Fling from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Forest Lake City Center. There will be family activities like crafts, games and bounce houses available. Admission is free.
Waffle breakfast
The Forest Lake Lions will host its waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1 at Lone Oak Grill. The Easter Bunny will be able to take photos with children. Children ages 5 and younger can eat for free, tickets will be $9 per person at the door or can be purchased ahead of time from a Lion member, Lakes Floral, Rapid Press, Chris Stauner Farmers Insurance or Rob Collins Law for $8.
Toy show
There will be a toy show at the Forest Lake VFW from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. There will be Barbie, G.I. Joe, Star Wars, Lego and Hot Wheels toys available for purchase. Admission is free, but early admission from 8 to 9 a.m. is $5 per person.
Taste for Wildlife
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Taste for Wildlife fundraiser from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at Lone Oak Grill. Attendees will taste wines, beers and spirits and will be able to participate in a silent auction. Tickets are $40 per person and can be found online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Area expo
The Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Lakes Area Expo from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Maranatha Church. There will be booths from 60 area businesses, presentations, free ice cream, face painting, cookie decorating and free ice cream. Admission is free. The list of exhibitors can be found online at lakesareaexpo.com/schedule.
Columbus
Comedy show
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows, with the first at 6:30 p.m. and the second at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The headlining comedian is Chastity Washington, featuring Dan Brown. Doors will open 30 minutes before each show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show. There is also a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Scandia
Kurbits for kids
Gammelgarden Museum of Scandia will host an art workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Art professor Alison Aune will lead a presentation on the history of Dala, or kurbits, painting and guide attendees to paint their own Dala horse. Attendees in elementary grades to high school students and parents are invited to join. Supplies will be included in the admission fee of $35 per person. More information can be found online at tinyurl.com/3a75vt25.
Easter Bunny breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host a community breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be scrambled eggs, sausage, sweet rolls, coffee and fruit available. Free-will donations will be accepted along with non-perishable food, eyeglasses, new LEGO sets, aluminum cans or pop tabs for donations.
Service day sampler
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host its service day sampler from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be 15 hands-on service projects for attendees to help with and 21 collection drives. Free lunch will be provided, but attendees must RSVP online at tinyurl.com/mryptc22 in order to ensure there is enough food for volunteers. A full list of service projects and items that the Lions will collect.
Taste of the Lakes
Lakes Area Center for Youth and Families will host its Taste of the Lakes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Scandia Creamery. There will be food samples from 10 area restaurants, a cash bar and a beer and wine pull. Tickets are $30 in advance per person and $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/5cct2jfd.
