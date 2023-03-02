Forest Lake
Healthy lake presentation
The Hardwood Creek Library will host a healthy lake presentation by the Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 2. The watershed representative will teach how the health of the lake impacts nearby waterways and what factors impact a lake’s health. More information and registration can be found online at washcolib.libcal.com/event/9955883.
Fish Fry
The Church of St. Peter’s will host its Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3, March 10, March 17, March 24 and March 31 at the church. There will be fried cod, baked talapia, fries or potatoes, coleslaw, and Texas toast, but the fish portion of the entree can be substituted for a meatless pasta or grilled cheese. Attendees can make a free-will donation. It is recommended that an adult donates $13, and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. Takeout options are available for meals.
Toy show
The Forest Lake VFW will host a toy show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. There will be Barbie, G.I. Joe, Star Wars and Lego toys available for purchase. Admission is free, but early admission from 8 to 9 a.m. is $5 per person.
Lions meeting
The Forest Lake Lions will host its monthly meeting at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the Forest Lake YMCA in community room one. All individuals interested in joining the Lions club can attend. A light meal will be offered and a Lakes Center for Youth and Families will be the speaker in March. Pre-registration is not required.
Mason booyah
The Forest Lake Masonic Lodge will host a drive-thru booyah from 10: 30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. They will serve a smoked turkey booyah to fundraise for the Forest Lake Area High School clay target team. A 16 oz. bowl of booyah is $10.
Waffle breakfast
The Forest Lake Lions will host its waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1 at Lone Oak Grill. The Easter Bunny will be able to take photos with children. Children ages 5 and younger can eat for free, tickets will be $9 per person at the door or can be purchased ahead of time from a Lion member, Lakes Floral, Rapid Press, Chris Stauner Farmers Insurance or Rob Collins Law for $8.
Columbus
Comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows, with the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m., on Saturday, March 11. The headlining comedian is Ali Sultan, featuring Jodie Maruska. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show. There is also a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Grocery program
Area nonprofit Fare for All will host an affordable grocery program from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at Crossroads Evangelical Covenant Church. Fare for All will offer two meat packs and a produce pack for purchase. The food they sell is fresh from nearby grocery stories and bought in bulk to sell at a lower cost. Registration is not required. Cash, credit, debit and EBT payments will be accepted.
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lions Club will host its monthly pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March. 19.
Linwood
Rock painting
The Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a rock painting class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the community center. Attendees will be able to paint rocks with bright colors and words of inspiration. Painted rocks can be taken home by participants. There is no admission fee or registration, but there is a limited amount of supplies.
Book fair
Books for Better, Minnesota will hold a book fair from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the Linwood Community Center. There will be a story time. The book fair is free. Individuals can donate books if they would like to.
Huskey Huddle
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Huskey Huddle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Attendees can bring their dog, if it is older than six weeks and is heavier than 30 pounds, to play with other dogs. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 17. More information and tickets can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Scandia
Immigrant culture
Gammelgarden Museum of Scandia will host a Scandinavian Immigrant Culture storytelling class from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. Renee Vaughan, Chad Filley and Bruce Danielson will tell stories through comedy and traditional music. Admission is free and registration can be done online at tinyurl.com/yuhfwf4z.
Speaking circle
Gammelgarden Museum of Scandia will host a “Swedish Samtalscirkel”, or Swedish speaking circle from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 in the Valkommen Hus. Attendees can attend to speak in Swedish. There will not be a specific topic attendees will talk about. Registration is free and can be done online at tinyurl.com/bdythp.
Sing-along
Gammelgarden Museum of Scandia will host a sing-along for families from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. There will be songbooks available for attendees to reference. Admission is free and registration can be done online at tinyurl.com/ya326xp4.
Wyoming
Medallion Hunt
The City of Wyoming will host a spring Medallion Hunt from 9 a.m. on Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10 at midnight. It is a way for community members to get outside and learn about the community. More information will be available online at facebook.com/cityofwyomingmn.
Lino Lakes
Maple Syrup Festival
The Wargo Nature Center will host a Maple Syrup Festival from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. Attendees can learn about collecting sap and boiling it into syrup. There will be crafts and a scavenger hunt. Pre-registration is required and admission is $7 per person. More information can be found online at tinyurl.com/yck4bba5.
Marine on St. Croix
Bird Hike
Washington County will host a bird hike from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Big Marine Park Reserve. Attendees will learn how to identify native birds of the St. Croix Valley. Participants should plan for the weather and bring binoculars if they have them. Admission is free, but a permit to get into the park is $7 per vehicle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.