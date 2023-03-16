Forest Lake
Fish Fry
The Church of St. Peter’s will host its Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, March 24 and March 31 at the church. There will be fried cod, baked talapia, fries or potatoes, coleslaw, and Texas toast, but the fish portion of the entree can be substituted for a meatless pasta or grilled cheese. Attendees can make a free-will donation. It is recommended that an adult donates $13, and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. Takeout options are available for meals.
Lions meeting
The Forest Lake Lions will host its monthly meeting at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the Forest Lake YMCA in community room one. All individuals interested in joining the Lions club can attend. A light meal will be offered and Lakes Center for Youth and Families will be the speaker in March. Pre-registration is not required.
Noodles for Northwoods
Northwoods Humane Society will host its annual Noodles for Northwoods fundraiser from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Forest Lake American Legion. Attendees will receive a pasta dinner and can participate in a silent auction and wine pull. Tickets are $20 per adult at the door, or $17 in advance, while tickets are $8 for children ages 3 to 8. Tickets are only required for individuals seeking the pasta dinner, otherwise admission to the fundraiser is free. More information can be found online at northwoodshs.org.
Cornhole tournament
The Forest Lake Rangers boys and girls Lacrosse team will host a cornhole tournament at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at the Forest Lake VFW. Teams can register for $60. The first place winner will receive $150; second place will receive $100; and third place will receive $50. Teams can sign up online at tinyurl.com/yfurvbhw.
Mason booyah
The Forest Lake Masonic Lodge will host a drive-thru booyah from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. They will serve a smoked turkey booyah to fundraise for the Forest Lake Area High School clay target team. A 16 oz. bowl of booyah is $10.
Craft show
RSG Development will host a craft fair at the Forest Lake Area Middle School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. There will be numerous vendors and a food truck outside for attendees.
Waffle breakfast
The Forest Lake Lions will host its waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1 at Lone Oak Grill. The Easter Bunny will be able to take photos with children. Children ages 5 and younger can eat for free, tickets will be $9 per person at the door or can be purchased ahead of time from a Lion member, Lakes Floral, Rapid Press, Chris Stauner Farmers Insurance or Rob Collins Law for $8.
Taste for Wildlife
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Taste for Wildlife fundraiser from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at Lone Oak Grill. Attendees will taste wines, beers and spirits and will be able to participate in a silent auction. Tickets are $40 per person and can be found online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Columbus
Grocery program
Area nonprofit Fare for All will host an affordable grocery program from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at Crossroads Evangelical Covenant Church. Fare for All will offer two meat packs and a produce pack for purchase. The food they sell is fresh from nearby grocery stories and bought in bulk to sell at a lower cost. Registration is not required. Cash, credit, debit and EBT payments will be accepted.
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lions Club will host its monthly pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.
Linwood
Huskey Huddle
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Huskey Huddle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Attendees can bring their dog, if it is older than six weeks and is heavier than 30 pounds, to play with other dogs. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 17. More information and tickets can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Scandia
Sing-along
Gammelgarden Museum of Scandia will host a sing-along for families from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. There will be songbooks available for attendees to reference. Admission is free and registration can be done online at tinyurl.com/ya326xp4.
Kurbits for kids
Gammelgarden Museum of Scandia will host an art workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Art professor Alison Aune will lead a presentation on the history of Dala, or kurbits, painting and guide attendees to paint their own Dala horse. Attendees in elementary grades to high school students and parents are invited to join. Supplies will be included in the admission fee of $35 per person. More information can be found online at tinyurl.com/3a75vt25.
Easter Bunny breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host a community breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be scrambled eggs, sausage, sweet rolls, coffee and fruit available. Free-will donations will be accepted along with non-perishable food, eyeglasses, new LEGO sets, aluminum cans or pop tabs for donations.
Service day sampler
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host its service day sampler from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be 15 hands-on service projects for attendees to help with and 21 collection drives. Free lunch will be provided, but attendees must RSVP online at tinyurl.com/mryptc22 in order to ensure there is enough food for volunteers. A full list of service projects and items that the Lions will collect.
Taste of the Lakes
Lakes Area Center for Youth and Families will host its Taste of the Lakes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Scandia Creamery. There will be food samples from 10 area restaurants, a cash bar and a beer and wine pull. Tickets are $30 in advance per person and $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/5cct2jfd.
Chisago City
Birds and Beer event
The Wild River Audubon chapter will host its Birds and Beer event at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at Uncommon Loon brewery. Jim Stengel will speak about the Red-headed Woodpecker Recovery Project he is working on alongside the University of Minnesota’s Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve. Admission is free, beer can be purchased.
