Forest Lake
Recreational swim
The Forest Lake Community Education Center will hold a recreational swim time during the district’s spring break from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 11. Attendees must register online at tinyurl.com/yc4ewkdv or call 651-982-8110. The registration fee will be $3. Swimmers who are shorter than 50 inches must be accompanied by an adult while in the water.
Choir concert
The University of Jamestown Performing Arts choir will perform at Forest Hills Church at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. Admission is free.
Spring Olympics
Willowbrook Community Church will host an “Xbox spring Olympics” event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. Boys in grades K-5 are invited to attend. Attendees will split up into different teams representing other countries to play Xbox Kinnect games like tennis, skiing and darts. Admission is free, pizza and drinks will be provided. Pre-registration is required online at willowbrookchurch.org/event/wbk-spring-olympics.
Fourth of July fundraiser
The Forest Lake American Legion will host its Fourth of July fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. The bean bag tournament will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the cribbage tournament will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will cost teams $40 to register, and registration can be done at the Legion.
Red, White and Brew
The Forest Lake American Legion will host its mini-golf pub crawl starting at noon on Saturday, March 26. The pub crawl will start at the American Legion go to Fireside Getaway, Friar’s, Grillium, Lone Oak Grill and the VFW. Participants can register at 11 a.m. on the day of the pub crawl or online at post225.com. Admission will be $25 per golfer in a four-some.
Donut food truck
North Star Donuts will set up its food truck from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 in the Forest Home Depot parking lot. The staple food item is the mini apple cider donuts. One dozen will be $8, two dozen will be $15 and apple cider will be $4 a cup.
Columbus
Comedy Show
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Comedians Maggie Faris and John Russell will co-headline the shows. There will be a dinner and a show option for $50 and show-only tickets for $25. Attendees can purchase tickets online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Wyoming
Through Her Eyes
The Hallberg Center for the Arts’ new exhibition, Through Her Eyes, will open on Thursday, March, 24 at 4 p.m. Work from artists Emily Quandahl and CeCe Peterson will be available for viewing until Saturday, April 16.
Linwood
Painting class
The Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a paint step-by-step class at 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 15. The class will cost $22, and all materials will be provided. Attendees must register by Friday, March 11 by calling 651-462-5565.
Secret Lives of Wolves
The Wildlife Science Center will host the Secret Lives of Wolves in the Northwoods event from 6:15 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. Tom Gable from the Voyageurs Wolf Project will give a presentation on the organization’s research on wolf habits in the Voyageur area of northern Minnesota. The presentation starts at 7 p.m. Bent Brewstillery will be selling alcoholic drinks. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events or purchased at the door.
St. Patrick’s crafting
The Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a St. Patrick’s day celebration with crafts and games from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. Attendees must register by Friday, March 11 by calling 651-462-5565.
Chisago City
“Steel Magnolias”
Masquers Theatre Company will perform “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26 and the following weekend on Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2. There will be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 and Sunday, April 3. The performances will be at Uncommon Loon Brewing Company. Tickets are $18 per adult, $15 for seniors and students with identification, and children ages 2 and younger will be admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased online at masquerstheatre.com/tickets. Masks will be required at all performances.
East Bethel
Craft show
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. Vendors at the event will sell baked goods, crafts, jewelry and lunch items. Vendors who want to reserve a space to sell goods can call 763-331-1539 to reserve a slot for $10.
St. Croix Falls
Gun Show
Big Rock Creek will host its inaugural gun vendor show from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. There will be vendors selling guns, ammunition, sporting goods and military collectables. Admission is $5 per person, children aged 14 and younger will get in for free.
