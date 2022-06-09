Forest Lake
Safety camp
The Forest Lake Police Department will host its 27th annual Safety Camp from 7:30 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 at the Forest Lake City Center. Attendees will learn first aid practices, bike maintenance and trail and road safety laws. Camp registration is $20 per child. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at flpd.com/251/forest-lake-safety-camp.
School supplies sale
Grace Church of Forest Lake will host a curriculum, children’s books and children’s clothing sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
Marching band performance
The Forest Lake Ranger Marching Band will perform from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 at Arts in the Park at Lakeside Memorial Park.
Columbus
Fundraiser for mental health
CornerHouse and Acres for Life will partner with Running Aces Casino and Race Track to host a live horse race at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at Running Aces. Ticket proceeds will go toward supporting mental health services that Acres for Life and CornerHouse provide to their participants. Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 per child and can be purchased online at runaces.com/event/featured-race-night-mental-health.
Scandia
Midsommar Dag
Gammelgarden Museum will celebrate its 50th anniversary in Scandia with a Midsommar Dag from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. To kick off the event, there will be a festival worship service at 10 a.m., followed by a Midsommar Fair at 11 a.m. After that, there will be a smorgasbord of Swedish dishes offered. The full list of events can be found online. Tickets are $25 per adult. $10 for children ages 6 to 12 and $5 for children 5 and younger and can be purchased online at gammelgardenofscandia.org/events.
Smorgasbord meal
Gammelgarden Museum will host a Smorgasbord meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 at Elim Lutheran Church. There will be traditional Swedish meatballs, herring, pickled beets, as well as coffee and lemonade. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. Tours in the Valkommen Hus will be offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets for a tour and the smorgasbord are $25. Attendees can sign up online at gammelgardenofscandia.org/events.
Farmers market
The Scandia farmers market will resume its summer schedule from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays starting June 8 and run through September 21. It will be held at the Scandia Community Center parking lot. On the second Wednesday of the month, there will be food trucks and live music.
Wyoming
Singers in the Round
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. Singer-songwriters Riley Skinner, Adam Levy and Bethany Larson will perform their original songs. Admission is free.
Quilting class
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host a quilting class for beginners from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own sewing machines, basic sewing supplies and their own dinner. The instructor will have a sewing machine available for use if needed. The fabric to create a red, white and blue table topper will be provided. Registration is $25 per person and can be done online at wyomingcreativearts.org/upcoming-events-calendar/summer-quilting-class-beginners.
East Bethel
Blues and Rib Fest
Smokey’s Pub and Grill will host its Blues and Rib Fest from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Musicians will begin performing at noon, and the rib sampling starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door, and the rib-sampling is $10 for six tickets.
Hugo
Good Neighbor Days
The Hugo Lions Club will host its 46th annual Good Neighbor Days from 5 p.m. on Friday June 10 to 4 p.m. on Sunday June 12 at the Hanifl Fields in Hugo. There will be a parade on Saturday, June 11, as well as a cornhole tournament, beer garden, food trucks, craft fair and pony rides. More information can be found online at goodneighbordays.com.
Marine on St. Croix
Beer tasting
The Washington County Historical Society will host its annual beer tasting from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at Hay Lake Museum Complex. There will be local beers offered at the tasting and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 per person.
White Bear Lake
Vintage boat show
The White Bear Press will host a vintage boat show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 on the lakefront at 4391 Lake Ave S. Vintage and classic boats will be on display, and the award ceremony for the boats entered in the show will begin at 3:15 p.m. There will be food and drink vendors, a nautical market and a balloon artist. Boat owners can register their boats by calling 651-407-1200. Admission is free.
“Grease”
Children’s Performing Arts will perform the musical “Grease” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 and Saturday, June 25; 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24; and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at the Hanifl Performing Art’s Center. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for seniors and students, and can be purchased online at childrensperformingartsmn.org/calendar.
