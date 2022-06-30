Forest Lake
Fourth of July
The Forest Lake American Legion will host its annual Fourth of July celebration from Thursday, June 30 through Monday, July 4. On Thursday, there will be a carnival from 5 to 10 p.m. On Monday, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. The full schedule of events for the weekend can be found online at ci.forest-lake.mn.us/190/4th-of-July or on page 16.
Arts in the Park
JoyAnne Parker Band will perform at the Arts in the Park at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12. The event will be canceled on July 5 due to the Fourth of July.
Summer camp
The Community Co., formerly Willowbrook Church, will host a three-day summer camp for students in graces K-5 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 13. Campers will meet at the church and take a bus ride to Ham Lake Retreat Center each day to participate in games and outdoor activities. Admission is $70 per child and can be purchased online at thecommunityco.church/events.
“Beauty and the Beast”
Masquers Theatre actors will perform “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 15 and July 22; Saturday, July 16 and July 23; at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 16 and June 23; and at 2 p.m. on Sundays June 17 and June 24 at the Forest Lake Area High School auditorium. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children ages 3 to 10. Tickets are available online at masquerstheatre.com/beauty-and-the-beast.
Scandia
Bluegrass and lemonade
Gammelgarden Museum will host its Bluegrass and lemonade concert from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at the museum property. In inclement weather, the concert will move to the Valkommen Hus. Attendees may bring their own instruments to play. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket to sit on for the free, outdoor concert.
Wyoming
STEAM program
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math program from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The program is geared toward students ages 6 to 12. Students will make a variety of scientific-based projects like baking soda rockets, lemon volcanos and elephant toothpaste. It will be a recurring event every Wednesday. Pre-registration is not required.
Seed art class
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host a seed art class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12. COMPAS artist Anne McFaul Reid will guide participants in drawing images and then using various seeds to make the image come to life. All supplies will be provided. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at ecrlib.libcal.com/calendar/events.
Sew day
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host a community sewing day from 3 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12. Attendees should bring whatever quilting, sewing or personal project to work on during this time. Pre-registration is not required.
Love of Loons
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host a Love of Loon preschool story time event from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 at the library. Minnesota authors Laura Purdie Salas and Chuck Dayton will read their book “Secrets of the Loon,” and Yvonne Pearson and Regina Shklovsky will read their book “Little Loon Finds His Voice.” Attendees will practice loon calls and differences between loons and ducks. Registration is free.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The East Bethel senior dance will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 1 at the East Bethel Senior Community center. Wes Miller will perform. Tickets are $6 per person, which includes lunch.
Lino Lakes
Campfire talk
Anoka County Parks will host a campfire talk and singalong at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes campground amphitheater. There will be a campfire, interactive activities and a presentation. Admission is free.
Sunflower field walk
Waldoch Farms’ Joyer Adventure Farm will host an early sunflower bloom walk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. Attendees may take wagon rides to the sunflower fields with the opportunity to pick one flower. Tickets are $10 plus tax, and can be purchased online at waldochfarm.com/events/sunflower-fest. The official sunflower season will begin on Thursday, July 28.
Stillwater
Summer Tuesdays
Stillwater will resume its summer Tuesdays event featuring movies and musicians in the park starting at 5 p.m. The first summer Tuesday of the season will be on Tuesday, July 5 at 101 Water Street S, featuring the musician Colin Bracewell and screening “Sing 2.” Movies will start 10 minutes after sunset. The final summer Tuesday will be August 9. More information about weekly musicians and movies can be found online at summertuesdays.com/2016-schedule.
Johnny Cash cover band
Johnny Cash cover band Church of Cash will perform at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 15 at Overlook Memorial Park. Admission is free.
Lumberjack Days
Lumberjack Days will return to Stillwater on Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17. The weekend will finish out with a parade at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Other weekend highlights include live music performances each night, lumberjack shows,a boat show, a downhill derby, a beer garden and mini golf. The full lineup of events can be found online at lumberjackdays.com.
Opera on the river
St. Croix Valley Opera will perform its annual River Grand Concert from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Lowell Park. Local singers Liv Redpath, Thomas Glass, Jennifer Feinstein and David Blalock will showcase their talents at the opera. Attendees should bring their own chairs to attend the event for free, but a VIP ticket package for $50 includes a seat in the section in front of the stage. More information can be found online at scvopera.org. Prior to the opera, there will be a performing arts fair in Lowell Park at 10 a.m. leading up to the start of the concert.
