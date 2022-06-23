Forest Lake
School supplies sale
Grace Church of Forest Lake will host a curriculum, children’s books and children’s clothing sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
Arts in the Park
The Forest Lake Ranger Marching Band will perform from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 at Arts in the Park at Lakeside Memorial Park.
Fourth of July
The Forest Lake American Legion will host its annual Fourth of July celebration from Thursday, June 30 through Monday, July 4. On Thursday, there will be a carnival from 5 to 10 p.m. On Monday, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a carnival, bingo and fireworks which start at 10 p.m. The full schedule of events for the weekend can be found online at ci.forest-lake.mn.us/190/4th-of-July.
“Beauty and the Beast”
Masquers Theatre actors will perform “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. on Fridays, July 15 and July 22 and Saturdays, July 16 and July 23; at 1 p.m. on Saturdays June 16 and June 23; and at 2 p.m. on Sundays June 17 and June 24 at the Forest Lake Area High School auditorium. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children ages 3 to 10; they are available online at masquerstheatre.com/beauty-and-the-beast.
Scandia
Midsommar Dag
Gammelgarden Museum will host its Midsommar Dag celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. To kick off the event, there will be a festival worship service at 10 a.m., followed by a Midsommar Fair at 11 a.m. After that, there will be a smorgasbord of Swedish dishes offered. The full list of events can be found online. Tickets are $25 per adult. $10 for children ages 6 to 12 and $5 for children 5 and younger and can be purchased online at gammelgardenofscandia.org/events.
Bluegrass and lemonade
Gammelgarden Museum will host its Bluegrass and lemonade concert from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 at the museum property. In inclement weather, the concert will move to the Valkommen Hus. Attendees may bring their own instruments to play. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket to sit on for the free, outdoor concert.
Wyoming
Preschool storytime
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host a preschool storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 in the community room. The program is recommended for children ages 3 to 5. Registration is not required.
Quilting class
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host a quilting for beginners class from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own sewing machines, basic sewing supplies and their own dinner. The instructor will have a sewing machine available for use if needed. The fabric to create a red, white and blue table topper will be provided. Registration is $25 per person and can be done online at wyomingcreativearts.org/upcoming-events-calendar/summer-quilting-class-beginners.
STEAM program
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math program from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The program is geared toward students ages 6 to 12. Students will make a variety of scientific based projects like baking soda rockets, lemon volcanos and elephant toothpaste. It will be a recurring event every Wednesday. Pre-registration is not required.
Seed art class
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host a seed art class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12. COMPAS artist Anne McFaul Reid will guide participants in drawing images and then using various seeds to make the image come to life. All supplies will be provided. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at ecrlib.libcal.com/calendar/events.
East Bethel
Blues and Rib Fest
Smokey’s Pub and Grill will host its Blues and Rib Fest from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Musicians will begin performing at noon, and the rib sampling starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door, and the rib-sampling is $10 for six tickets.
Senior dance
The East Bethel senior dance will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 1 at the East Bethel Senior Community center. Wes Miller will perform. Tickets are $6 per person, which includes lunch.
Lino Lakes
Scout badge class
Wargo Nature Center naturalists will host an Boy Scout insect study merit badge class from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at the nature center. Attendees will be able to meet 3 to 6 requirements for the badge. The class is $6 per scout. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps under the “events and activities calendar.”
Campfire talk
Anoka County Parks will host a campfire talk about amphibians at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Campground. There will be a campfire, interactive activities and a presentation. Admission is free.
White Bear Lake
Vintage Boat Show
A Vintage Boat Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 on the lakefront at 4391 Lake Ave S. Vintage and classic boats will be on display, and the award ceremony for the boats entered in the show will begin at 3:15 p.m. There will be food and drink vendors, a nautical market and a balloon artist. Boat owners can register their boats by calling 651-407-1200. Admission is free.
“Grease”
Children’s Performing Arts will perform “Grease” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the Hanifl Performing Art’s Center. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for seniors and students, and can be purchased online at childrensperformingartsmn.org/calendar.
St. Croix Falls
Christmas in July
Big Rock Creek will host its Christmas in July to celebrate the Fourth of July from noon to midnight on Saturday, July 2 and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. There will be live music, inflatables, face painting, wagon rides, a Santa Claus meet and greet and food trucks. The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $35 for an adult one-day pass or $60 for an adult two-day pass; $10 for a child one-day pass or $20 for a child two-day pass. Weekend-long camping passes are also available starting at $250, which includes day-passes. More information and tickets can be found online at bigrockcreekwi.com/christmasinjuly.
Stillwater
Summer Tuesdays
Stillwater will resume its summer Tuesdays event featuring movies and musicians in the park starting at 5 p.m. The first summer Tuesday of the season will be on Tuesday, July 5 at 101 Water Street S, featuring the musician Colin Bracewell and screening “Sing 2.” Movies will start 10 minutes after sunset. The final summer Tuesday will be August 9. More information about weekly musicians and movies can be found online at summertuesdays.com/2016-schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.