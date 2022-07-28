Forest Lake
Woodcarving class
The Lakes Area Woodcarvers Club will host its open wood carving class from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 28 at the Lakeside Memorial Park gazebo. Attendees should bring a project they’re working on or can come to socialize.
Record show
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a record show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Attendees will be able to purchase vintage and new vinyl records at the show.
Arts in the Park
The Stringsmiths will perform its bluegrass tunes for the Arts in the Park kids and family night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Lakeside Memorial Park. There will be food trucks and a craft fair. Attendees should bring their own chairs to see the performance.
National Night Out
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Legion riders will give away seven bikes and accessories, children will have to be present to win the bikes. There will be a bouncy house, corn hole games, face painting.
Support group
The YMCA will host a support group for caregivers who assist individuals with dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the conference room of the Y. The group will be a space for caregivers to share their challenges and triumphs of the job. Pre-registration should be done in person at the welcome desk prior the meeting.
Yarn on a stick
The Hardwood Creek Library will host a creative class for adults from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Participants will use beads and yarn to create wall decor. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at washcolib.org/events.
Fly-in
The Forest Lake Airport will host its airport fly-in and pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the airport. Tickets are $9 per person, children under the age of 5 eat free. Local pilots will attend to answer questions and give demonstrations. There will be vintage airplane tours.
Senior dance
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
“The Play that Goes Wrong”
Theatre Intensive will perform “The Play that Goes Wrong” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 at Forest Hills Church. The show is an award-winning comedy that brings Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes themes together when someone is murdered at the Haversham Manor. Tickets are free but must be reserved online at theatreintensive.com.
Scandia
Spelmansstamma Festival
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host its Spelmansstamma fiddler music festival from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30. Musicians will perform on the museum grounds. There will be vendors, crafts and food available.
Wyoming
Night to Unite
Wyoming will host its annual Night to Unite for the community and its police department from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Goodview Park. There will be police demonstrations and inflatables to bring the community together. Hallberg Center for the Arts will offer art supplies for children “to be artists, too” for free.
Stomp Out Suicide
Canvas Health will host its Stomp Out Suicide 5K from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Goodview Park. The 5K run/walk is $20 per adult and $15 per child, which can be purchased online at canvashealth.org/event/stomp/out/suicide/5k. There will be live music, family activities, food trucks and guest speakers.
Singers in the Round
Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Admission is free. The singers haven’t been announced yet.
Anoka
Anoka County Fair
Anoka County will host its fair from Tuesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 31 at 3200 St. Francis Blvd. NW. There will be bull riding, live music at the band shell, a tractor pull and demolition derby, but the full list of events is available online at anokacountyfair.com/events.
Center City
Relay for Life
American Cancer Society will host a Relay for Life, a walk to memorialize cancer survivors, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Chisago Lake Lutheran Church. The luminary candle ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. Pre-registration and information can be found online at relay.com/chisagomn.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host its senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at the center. Admission is $6 per person and includes lunch. Musician Jerry Bierschbach will perform.
Stillwater
Opera on the river
St. Croix Valley Opera will perform its annual River Grand Concert from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Lowell Park. Local singers Liv Redpath, Thomas Glass, Jennifer Feinstein and David Blalock will showcase their talents at the opera. Attendees should bring their own chairs to attend the event for free, but a VIP ticket package for $50 includes a seat in the section in front of the stage. More information can be found online at scvopera.org. Prior to the opera, there will be a performing arts fair in Lowell Park at 10 a.m.
Washington County Fair
The Washington County Fair will be held from Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 12300 N 40th Street. There will be horse shows, free entertainment and motorsport shows. The full schedule of events can be found online at washingtoncountyfair.org.
