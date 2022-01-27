Forest Lake
Chip carving
The Lake Area Woodcarvers will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. It is a free chip carving event. Attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Snowmobile race
National Straightline Snowmobile Racing will hold its Sweetheart Challenge on the upper lake of Forest Lake from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. Professional racers will compete on the 1,000 foot ice track that will be paved on the lake. There will also be fun runs for attendees or amateur snowmobilers to register for on Saturday. Registration is $5 and begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Lakeside Memorial Park.
SEC Preview Concert
The Forest Lake Area High School Cantorei, Sinfonia Orchestra and Symphonic Winds will perform at the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.
Winter Plunge
The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its Winter Plunge into Forest Lake at noon on Saturday, Feb. 19. Attendees can check in to plunge at 10 a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park. More information, registration and fundraising efforts can be found online at forestlakerotary.org.
High School Musical Jr.
The Forest Lake Area Middle School will perform High School Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 at the high school auditorium.
Columbus
Car racing vendor sale
Mastell Brothers Racing will host its sale event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 located at 14636 Lake Drive NE. Vendors will sell car racing equipment.
Comedy show
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Comedienne Miss Shannan Paul will be the headliner accompanied by Nathan Hults. There is a dinner and a show option for $50 and show-only tickets for $25. Attendees can purchase their tickets online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Winter festival
The Wildlife Science Center will host a winter festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. There will be dog sled mushers and their dog teams there to share details and perform demonstrations for attendees to learn about their sport. Dog sled rides will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for an additional $7 fee. PJ’s Grill and Bent Brewstillery will be at the event. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children, pre-registration can be done online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Ice Bocce
The Linwood Lake Improvement Association will host its third annual Linwood Lake Ice Bocce tournament starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, teams will check in at 9 a.m. Teams can register online at linwoodlake.org/blank-page-8. Tournament entry will cost $44 per team. The top four winning teams and team with the best costumes will receive cash prizes.
Scandia
Vinterfest
The Parks and Recreation Committee will host its annual Vinterfest having events starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, throughout Saturday, Jan. 29 in Scandia ending at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show. Throughout Saturday, attendees can sled down Elim Church’s hill from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visit the food and beer tent and compete in a snow sculpting competition from noon to 1 p.m. On Sunday, Jan. 30, the there will be a Mites hockey tournament from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Wojitowitz Skating Park. More information can be found online at cityofscandia.com/city-services/parks_and_recreation/vinterfest.
Community breakfast
The Scandia Marine Lions Club will host a free community breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Scandia Community Center. It will offer pancakes, eggs, sausage, fresh fruit and coffee. Attendees will be asked to wear masks when entering into the community center.
Wyoming
10th anniversary exhibit
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host an art exhibition celebrating its 10th anniversary of business with an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. The exhibit will showcase work from artists who previously presented their work to represent the best of The Wyoming Creative Arts Community. Admission will be free.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host its senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. Michael Elsenpeter will be the musician at the dance. Tickets will be $6, and includes a lunch.
Stillwater
Ice cream social
The Washington County Historical Society will host its old-fashioned ice cream social from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 at North Lowell Park in Stillwater. Leo’s Grill and Malt Shop will provide the ice cream and chili, Lift Bridge Brewery will offer root beer for floats and the Daily Grind Coffee Shop will provide coffee to attendees. Admission will be free.
Marine on St. Croix
Cross-Country Ski Race
William O’Brien State Park will host its 50th annual Marine O’Brien Cross-Country Ski Race with the first race at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30. Skiers interested in competing can register online at marineobrien.com, until midnight on Friday, Jan. 28. There are six different races, each requires skiers to pay a $50 fee to participate.
