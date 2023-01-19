Forest Lake
Woodcarver club
The Lakes Area Woodcarvers Club will host its two monthly meetings from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Woodcarver Charlie Eiler will conduct a spoon carving workshop in the afternoon session and conduct a relief carving session in the evening.
Child Galentine’s Day
The Community Co. will host a Galentine’s Day event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. It is for girls in kindergarten to fifth grade to celebrate Valentine’s Day with crafts, snacks and games. Registration can be done online at thecommunityco.church/events.
“Mary Poppins Jr.”
Actors in Children’s Performing Arts will perform “Mary Poppins Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10; at 2 p.m. on Saturdays Feb. 4 and Feb. 11; and Sundays Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. All performances will be held at the Forest Lake Area High School in the theater. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/5n9ay9et.
Polar Plunge
The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its annual Polar Plunge at noon on Saturday, Feb. 18 on Forest Lake. The plungers will jump in at noon, but registration will begin at Lone Oak Grill at 9:30 a.m. Teams can sign up to take the plunge online at forestlakerotary.org.
Columbus
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lions Club will host its pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Columbus community center. Admission is a free will donation.
Comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows with the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The headlining comedian is Jessi Campbell, featuring Rick Logan. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show. There is also a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Winter festival
The Wildlife Science Center will host a winter festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. There will be a presentation about Siberian huskies and their relation to becoming sled-pulling dogs. Dog-sled rides will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $7 per ride. Admission into the event will be $15 per adult, and $10 for children ages 5 to 17. Tickets can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Ice bocce
The Linwood Lake Improvement Association will host its annual ice bocce tournament from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 on Linwood Lake. Several teams of four members will compete on the lake in a tournament until there is a winner. Teams can register online for $44 per team until Friday, Feb. 3 at 10:35 p.m. Registration and more information about ice bocce rules can be found online at linwoodlake.org/upcoming-events.
Scandia
Candle making
Rustic Roots Winery will host a plant and candle making class from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the winery. Participants will be able to select a plant from various options and create a candle by choosing from a selection of fragrances. Admission is $45 per person and tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/2xsb27c6.
Vinterfest breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host a pancake breakfast to kick off Scandia’s Vinterfest from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be pancakes, sausage and eggs. Admission is a free-will donation to the Lions club. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food, eyeglasses and hearing aids to donate. The full Vinterfest itinerary is not finalized yet.
Vinterfest
Gammelgarden and the Scandia Community Center will host its annual Vinterfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. There will be free family activities such as a bonfire, crafts and a trivia treasure hunt offered all day at Gammelgarden of Scandia. The Wildlife Research Center will bring raptors for attendees to see and learn about from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. outside of Gammelgarden. More information about the list of events can be found online at tinyurl.com/2m4ufzpm.
Wyoming
Manna Market
Linwood Covenant Church will host its Manna Market event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the church. Attendees will help distribute food donated from grocery stores to people in the community who need it. Attendees don’t need to register, but more information can be found online at linwoodcovenant.org/events/2023/02/09/manna-market.
Lino Lakes
Snow Day
Anoka County Parks will host its 23rd annual Snow Day event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Wargo Nature Center. Attendees will be able to snowshoe, ice fish, kick-sled and complete winter crafts. Pre-registration is not required.
Shafer
Snowshoe class
Franconia Sculpture Garden will host a winter snowshoe class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Participants will learn how to snowshoe, and take a tour through the sculpture garden. Franconia will partner with Wild Rivers Conservancy to teach attendees about the prairie habitat they are walking through. Admission is $25 per person. Registration can be done online at franconia.org/snowshoe-tours-of-franconia. If there is not five inches of snow on the ground, attendees will hike with regular boots instead. Dress appropriately for the weather.
Stillwater
Snow sculpting competition
Stillwater will host its world snow sculpting competition from Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 22 in Lowell Park. There will be a beer tent, food trucks and a snow slide. The schedule of events can be found online at greaterstillwaterchamber.com/WSSC.
Ice cream social
The Washington County Historical Society will host its ice cream social from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at North Lowell Park. Ice cream will be available to attendees during the cold event. There will be bonfires burning to keep participants warm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.