Forest Lake
Blood drive
Forest Lake Area Schools Community Education will partner with Memorial Blood Centers to host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 at 943 9th Ave. SW. Attendees can check in at door 18 of the building. Contact Laurie Drolson at ldrolson@flaschools.org or call 651-982-8334 with any questions.
Chip carving
The Lake Area Woodcarvers will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. It is a free chip carving event. Attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Winter Plunge
The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host a Winter Plunge into Forest Lake at noon on Saturday, Feb. 19. Attendees can check in to plunge at 10 a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park. More information, registration and fundraising can be done online at forestlakerotary.org.
Columbus
Car racing vendor sale
Mastell Brothers Racing will host its sale event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 located at 14636 Lake Drive NE. Vendors will sell car racing equipment.
Linwood
Craft day
The Linwood Senior and Community Center will host a make-and-take craft day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15. Attendees will be able to choose from a variety of wooden cut-outs of monster trucks, gnomes, campers, sporting equipment, and animals, along with wooden jewelry boxes, photo boxes or ceramics. Cash will be the only accepted payment, and crafts will cost no more than $13 each. Paint and brushes will be available as well.
150th quilt ceremony
Linwood Township will host a dedication ceremony for its 150th memorial quilt from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Linwood Community Center. It will be a free open house event. The quilt dedication ceremony will start at 2:15 p.m.
Winter festival
The Wildlife Science Center will host a winter festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. There will be dog sled mushers and their dog teams there to share details and perform demonstrations for attendees to learn about their sport. Dog sled rides will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for an additional $7 fee. PJ’s Grill and Bent Brewstillery will be at the event. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children, pre-registration can be done online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Ice bocce
The Linwood Lake Improvement Association will host its third annual Linwood Lake Ice Bocce tournament starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, teams will check in at 9 a.m. Teams can register online at linwoodlake.org/blank-page-8. Tournament entry will cost $44 per team. The top four winning teams and team with the best costumes will receive cash prizes.
Scandia
Vinterfest
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host its annual Vinterfest starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, with a community breakfast at the Scandia Senior Center. There will be events throughout the day in Scandia until 9:15 p.m. with a movie screening at the community center. Events throughout the day will include a Minnesota Cup Hockey Tournament at Wojitowitz Skating Park from 8 a.m. to noon, sledding down Elim Church’s hill from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a snow sculpture contest from noon to 1 p.m., a chili contest from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church, and fireworks at 7 p.m. More information can be found online at scandiamarinelions.org/event/vinterfest-pancake-breakfast.
Wyoming
Ice skating
The City of Wyoming opened its outdoor ice skating rink at Swenson Park for people to visit Monday through Friday 4 to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday until March. Skating on the rink is weather permitting.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host its senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. Michael Elsenpeter will be the musician at the dance. Tickets will be $6, and includes a lunch.
Stillwater
Snow Sculpting Championship
The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural World Snow Sculpting Competition at Lowell Park from Tuesday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 23. Teams from Argentina, Canada, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany and the United States will compete in the sculpting competition. The event calendar for the week is online at greaterstillwaterchamber.com/event-program.
Movie night
The Washington County Historical Society will host its first black-and-white movie night at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the Washington County Heritage Center. The movies that will be shown are three of Buster Keaton’s short films. No reservations are required to the free event.
White Bear Lake
Pizza Performance Pop-up
The Children’s Performing Arts will host a Pizza Performance Pop-up from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 at Hanifl Performing Arts Center. Students actors in grades 6-10 will eat pizza and break into groups to work on scenes assigned to them for scene study and exploration. Attendees must pre-register for $20 online at childrensperformingartsmn.org/pizza-performance-pop-up-party.
