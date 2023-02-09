Forest Lake
Child Galentine’s Day
The Community Co. will host a Galentine’s Day event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. It is for girls in kindergarten to fifth grade to celebrate Valentine’s Day with crafts, snacks and games. Registration can be done online at thecommunityco.church/events.
“Mary Poppins Jr.”
Actors in Children’s Performing Arts will perform “Mary Poppins Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10; at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11; and Sunday, Feb. 12. All performances will be held at the Forest Lake Area High School in the theater. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/5n9ay9et.
Toy show
The Forest Lake VFW will host a toy show at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Attendees will be able to shop through collectable Lego, Barbie, Star Wars, Hot Wheels and GI Joe toys. Admission is free, but early bird entry at 8 a.m. is $5 per person.
Winter Plunge
The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its annual Winter Plunge at noon on Saturday, Feb. 18 on Forest Lake. The plungers will jump in at noon, but registration will begin at Lone Oak Grill at 9:30 a.m. Teams can sign up to take the plunge online at forestlakerotary.org.
Fish Fry
The Church of St. Peter’s will host its Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, Friday, March 3 and March 10 at the church. There will be fried cod, baked talapia, fries or potatoes, coleslaw, and Texas toast, but the fish portion of the entree can be substituted for a meatless pasta or grilled cheese. Attendees can make a free-will donation. It is recommended that an adult donates $13, and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. Takeout options are available for meals.
Columbus
Comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows with the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The headlining comedian is Jessi Campbell, featuring Rick Logan. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show. There is also a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lions Club will host its monthly pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. Admission is a free will donation.
Linwood
Wedding exhibit
The Friends of Linwood Township History will host a wedding clothes exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Linwood Community and Senior Center. Attendees will be able to view the garments of previous Linwood residents. Admission is free. Current Linwood residents are invited to share photos of wedding gowns and suits of their relatives or submit them to be displayed in person during the event. Individuals who are interested in submitting clothes can contact Concha at 651-329-9869.
Wyoming
Manna Market
Linwood Covenant Church will host its Manna Market event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the church. Attendees will help distribute food donated from grocery stores to people in the community who need it. Attendees don’t need to register, but more information can be found online at linwoodcovenant.org/events/2023/02/09/manna-market.
Center City
Park hike
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host a snowshoe, walk or ski-along hike in candlelight from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Wild River State Park. There are five miles of trails that visitors can venture out on at the event. There will be a bonfire at the Trail Center at the park for attendees to warm up. Attendees should call 651-387-4692 to confirm availability of equipment, but attendees can dress to hike with their own equipment. Participants will have to pay $7 for a one-day-vehicle permit.
Lindstrom
Celebration of the Lakes
The Chisago Lakes Chamber of Commerce will host its Celebration of the Lakes from Thursday, Feb. 9 to Sunday, Feb. 12. There is a series of events scheduled each day of the weekend celebration. The event calendar can be found online at chisagolakes.org/events/celebration-of-the-lakes.
Marine on St. Croix
Adult prom
Brookside Bar and Grill will host its inaugural adult prom from 4 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Feb. 11 to celebrate Valentine’s Day. There will be dinner and drink specials available. Dinner will be served from 4 to 9 p.m. and a DJ will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight. Attendees don’t have to get dressed up, but are welcome to. More information can be found online at brooksidebarandgrill.com/events.
Winter warm up
The Marine Village School will host a winter warm up open house from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Attendees can ice skate, snowshoe and warm up by a bon fire. There will be salsa dance lessons and ecology activities. The Scandia-Marine Lions will offer food to participants for a free will donation.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Monday, Feb. 13 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in Marine. Individuals can sign up online at redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time. Search the zip code “55047” in the search bar to locate a blood drive, and you’ll be directed to the Marine on St. Croix drive.
Stillwater
History presentation
The Washington County Historical society will host a presentation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Heritage Center at 1862 Greeley St. S. Brent Peterson will tell the story of John Jeremy, a local who discovered several missing persons in bodies of water. Families whose relatives went missing could contact Jeremy to request his services to help find their bodies. Reservations to attend the presentation are not required. Participants can attend virtually online at wchsmn.org/event/johnjeremy, or in person.
