Forest Lake
Vaccine clinic
The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Forest Lake Elementary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. Pfizer vaccines and Pfizer boosters will be available. There will be another vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 19. Participants can sign up online at tinyurl.com/yruz8azb.
Lego building
The Hardwood Creek Library will allow children ages 4 to 12 to play with its Lego collection from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. No registration is required
Columbus
Comedy Show
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Comedians Maggie Faris and John Russell will co-headline the shows. There will be a dinner and a show option for $50 and show-only tickets for $25. Attendees can purchase tickets online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Wyoming
Singers in the Round
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. The concert will feature singer-songwriters Sarah Morris, Ted Hajnasiewicz and Cathie English, who will perform their original music. Admission is free.
Weekly storytime
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host preschool storytimes from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. every Wednesday until March 16. This weekly event is aimed to help young students learn literacy through singing and reading. The storytime sessions are recommended for children ages 3 to 5, but children of other ages are welcome. Attendees do not need to register.
Linwood
Secret Lives of Wolves
The Wildlife Science Center will host the Secret Lives of Wolves in the Northwoods event from 6:15 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. Tom Gable from the Voyageurs Wolf Project will give a presentation on the organization’s research on wolf habits in the in the Voyageur area of northern Minnesota. The presentation starts at 7 p.m. Bent Brewstillery will be selling alcoholic drinks. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events or purchased at the door.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host its senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Wes Miller will be the musician. Tickets will cost $6, which includes lunch.
Craft show
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. Vendors at the event will sell baked goods, crafts, jewelry and lunch items. Vendors who want to reserve a space to sell goods can call 763-331-1539 to reserve a slot for $10.
Lino Lakes
Scout merit badge class
Naturalists at the Wargo Nature Center will lead a session to help Boy Scouts fulfill requirements to receive their Bird Study badge from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 26. Participants will complete activities that help them meet Boy Scouts of America’s standards. Registration is required and can be done online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps under “event and activities calendar.”
Marine on St. Croix
Homemade soap
The Marine Mills Folk School will hold a soap-making class from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. Attendees will work with John Hanson, the owner and soap maker for Longfellow Soap Company, to make handmade soap. Participants will take home four bars of soap, a silicone mold and an instruction manual. The class will cost $45 per person. Registration can be done online at marinemillsfolkschool.org/classes-all, under the class link “Make Your Own Soap.”
Snowshoe walks
William O’Brien State Park will host snowshoe hikes for beginners from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 and 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at the O’Brien Trail North. A park naturalist will lead the hike. Attendees may bring their own snowshoes or shoes will be provided. Hikers should email sean.hoppes@state.mn.us to register for a lesson.
Stillwater
Winter wonderland
Downtown Stillwater is showcasing a winter light show from now until Sunday, March 20. There are light shows accompanied by music every day of the week from 5 to 10 p.m. Attendees can walk along Main and Chestnut Streets to see the light displays in the city. Throughout February, the light theme will be about Valentine’s Day, and St. Patrick’s Day will be the theme in March.
