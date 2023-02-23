Forest Lake
Woodcarvers club
The Lakes Area Woodcarvers Club will host its monthly meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Jim Jermain will host the meeting to teach attendees how to use excess pieces of wood to carve something.
Author presentation
The Hardwood Creek Library will host an author presentation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Minnesota author Paul Radomski will talk about his book “Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark.” Registration is not required for the in-person event at the library. More information can be found online at fb.me/e/2eWuX6Oah.
Girl Scout sign-up
The area Girl Scout troop will host a sign-up event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the Forest Lake Education Center’s cafeteria. Girls in grades K to 3 can attend with a parent to make bird seed and learn about winter animals of Minnesota. It is a free event, but registration is required and can be done online at tinyurl.com/4d3tt7st.
Healthy lake presentation
The Hardwood Creek Library will host a healthy lake presentation by the Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 2. The watershed representative will teach how the health of the lake impacts nearby waterways and what factors impact a lake’s health. More information and registration can be found online at washcolib.libcal.com/event/9955883.
Fish Fry
The Church of St. Peter’s will host its Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, Friday, March 3, March 10 and March 17 at the church. There will be fried cod, baked talapia, fries or potatoes, coleslaw, and Texas toast, but the fish portion of the entree can be substituted for a meatless pasta or grilled cheese. Attendees can make a free-will donation. It is recommended that an adult donates $13, and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. Takeout options are available for meals.
Mason booyah
The Forest Lake Masonic Lodge will host a drive-thru booyah from 10: 30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. They will serve a smoked turkey booyah to fundraise for the Forest Lake Area High School clay target team. A 16 oz. bowl of booyah is $10.
Columbus
Comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows, with the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m., on Saturday, March 11. The headlining comedian is Ali Sultan, featuring Jodie Maruska. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show. There is also a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lions Club will host its monthly pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March. 19.
Grocery program
Area nonprofit Fare for All will host an affordable grocery program from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at Crossroads Evangelical Covenant Church. Fare for All will offer two meat packs and a produce pack for purchase. The food they sell is fresh from nearby grocery stories and bought in bulk to sell at a lower cost. Registration is not required. Cash, credit, debit and EBT payments will be accepted.
Linwood
Dogsled event
The Wildlife Science Center will host a dogsled event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Silent Run Adventures will offer private dogsled rides for $100 per person with a minimum of two people on one sled ride. Attendees can expect hors d’oeuvres and hot drinks while they wait. More information and registration can be found online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Rock painting
The Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a rock painting class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the community center. Attendees will be able to paint rocks with bright colors and words of inspiration. Painted rocks can be taken home by participants. There is no admission fee or registration, but there is a limited amount of supplies.
Book fair
Books for Better, Minnesota will hold a book fair from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the Linwood Community Center. There will be a story time. The book fair is free. Individuals can donate books if they would like to.
Huskey Huddle
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Huskey Huddle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Attendees can bring their dog, if it is older than six weeks and is heavier than 30 pounds, to play with other dogs. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 17. More information and tickets can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Scandia
Chili cook-off
Rustic Roots Winery will host its inaugural chili cook-off from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Attendees can taste a variety of chilis and vote on their favorite. Admission is $10 per person. Participants will take home their chili-tasting mug. Tickets and more information can be found online at tinyurl.com/3aw7jnuu.
Fire Ball
Scandia Fire and Rescue will host its 36th annual Fire Ball fundraiser from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Scandia Community Center. Attendees can win raffle prizes, drink at a cash bar and dance. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door.
Wyoming
Medallion hunt
The City of Wyoming will host a spring Medallion hunt from 9 a.m. on Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10 at midnight. It is a way for community members to get outside and learn about the community. More information will be available online at facebook.com/cityofwyomingmn.
Lino Lakes
Maple Syrup Festival
The Wargo Nature Center will host a Maple Syrup Festival from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. Attendees can learn about collecting sap and boiling it into syrup. There will be crafts and a scavenger hunt. Pre-registration is required and admission is $7 per person. More information can be found online at tinyurl.com/yck4bba5.
Marine on St. Croix
Bird hike
Washington County will host a bird hike from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Big Marine Park Reserve. Attendees will learn how to identify native birds of the St. Croix Valley. Participants should plan for the weather and bring binoculars if they have them. Admission is free, but a permit to get into the park is $7 per vehicle.
