Forest Lake
Jazz dance session
The Hardwood Creek Library will host dancers from Rhythmically Speaking from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the library. The dancers will teach a class to children ages three and older, and their parents to get familiar with jazz dance moves. No dance experience is necessary. No registration is required.
Child Galentine’s Day
The Community Co. will host a Galentine’s Day event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. It is for girls in kindergarten to fifth grade to celebrate Valentine’s Day with crafts, snacks and games. Registration can be done online at thecommunityco.church/events.
“Mary Poppins Jr.”
Actors in Children’s Performing Arts will perform “Mary Poppins Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10; at 2 p.m. on Saturdays Feb. 4 and Feb. 11; and Sundays Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. All performances will be held at the Forest Lake Area High School in the theater. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/5n9ay9et.
Winter Plunge
The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its annual Winter Plunge at noon on Saturday, Feb. 18 on Forest Lake. The plungers will jump in at noon, but registration will begin at Lone Oak Grill at 9:30 a.m. Teams can sign up to take the plunge online at forestlakerotary.org.
Fish Fry
The Church of St. Peter’s will host its Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 and Friday, March 3, at the church. There will be fried cod, baked talapia, fries or potatoes, coleslaw, and texas toast, but the fish portion of the entree can be substituted for a meatless pasta or grilled cheese. Attendees can make a free-will donation. It is recommended that an adult donates $13, and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. Takeout options are available for meals.
Columbus
Comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows with the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The headlining comedian is Jessi Campbell, featuring Rick Logan. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show. There is also a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lions Club will host its monthly pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. Admission is a free will donation.
Linwood
Wedding exhibit
The Friends of Linwood Township History will host a wedding clothes exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Linwood Community and Senior Center. Attendees will be able to view the garments of previous Linwood residents. Admission is free. Current Linwood residents are invited to share photos of wedding gowns and suits of their relatives or submit them to be displayed in person during the event. Individuals who are interested in submitting clothes can contact Concha at 651-329-9869.
Ice bocce
The Linwood Lake Improvement Association will host its annual ice bocce tournament from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 on Linwood Lake. Several teams of four members will compete on the lake in a tournament until there is a winner. Teams can register online for $44 per team until Friday, Feb. 3 at 10:35 p.m. Registration and more information about ice bocce rules can be found online at linwoodlake.org/upcoming-events.
Scandia
Vinterfest breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host a pancake breakfast to kick off Scandia’s Vinterfest from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be pancakes, sausage and eggs. Admission is a free-will donation to the Lions club. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food, warm clothing, eyeglasses or children’s games to donate children at the Children’s Hospital.
Vinterfest
Gammelgarden and the Scandia Community Center will host its annual Vinterfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. There will be free family activities such as a bonfire, crafts and a trivia treasure hunt offered all day at Gammelgarden of Scandia. The Wildlife Research Center will bring raptors for attendees to see and learn about from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. outside of Gammelgarden. More information about the list of events can be found online at tinyurl.com/2m4ufzpm.
Wyoming
Manna Market
Linwood Covenant Church will host its Manna Market event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the church. Attendees will help distribute food donated from grocery stores to people in the community who need it. Attendees don’t need to register, but more information can be found online at linwoodcovenant.org/events/2023/02/09/manna-market.
Center City
Snowshoe hike
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hose a snowshoe hike in Wild River State Park from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Attendees will hike 1 to 2 miles with a naturalist who will explain the lives of beavers in the area. Pre-registration is required and can be done by emailing naturalist Sean Hoppes at sean.hoppes@state.mn.us. Interested individuals should let him know how many adults and children will attend. There is no fee, but drivers will require a $7 day permit to enter the park.
