Forest Lake
Winter Plunge
The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its annual Winter Plunge at noon on Saturday, Feb. 18 on Forest Lake. The plungers will jump in at noon, but registration will begin at Lone Oak Grill at 9:30 a.m. Teams can find updates to the event online at forestlakerotary.org.
Woodcarvers club
The Lakes Area Woodcarvers Club will host its monthly meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Jim Jermain will host the meeting to teach attendees how to use excess pieces of wood to carve something.
Author presentation
The Hardwood Creek Library will host an author presentation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Minnesota author Paul Radomski will talk about his book “Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark.” Registration is not required for the in-person event at the library. More information can be found online at fb.me/e/2eWuX6Oah.
Girl Scout sign-up
The area Girl Scout troop will host a sign-up event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the Forest Lake Education Center’s cafeteria. Girls in grades K to 3 can attend with a parent to make bird seed and learn about winter animals of Minnesota. It is a free event, but registration is required and can be done online at tinyurl.com/4d3tt7st.
Fish Fry
The Church of St. Peter’s will host its Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, Friday, March 3, March 10 and March 17 at the church. There will be fried cod, baked talapia, fries or potatoes, coleslaw, and Texas toast, but the fish portion of the entree can be substituted for a meatless pasta or grilled cheese. Attendees can make a free-will donation. It is recommended that an adult donates $13, and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. Takeout options are available for meals.
Mason Booyah
The Forest Lake Masonic Lodge will host a drive-thru booyah from 10: 30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. They will serve a smoked turkey booyah to fundraise for the Forest Lake Area High School clay target team. A 16 oz. bowl of booyah is $10.
Columbus
Comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows, with the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m., on Saturday, March 11. The headlining comedian is Ali Sultan, featuring Jodie Maruska. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show. There is also a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lions Club will host its monthly pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Grocery program
Area nonprofit Fare for All will host an affordable grocery program from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at Crossroads Evangelical Covenant Church. Fare for All will offer two meat packs and a produce pack for purchase. The food they sell is fresh from nearby grocery stories and bought in bulk to sell at a lower cost. Registration is not required. Cash, credit, debit and EBT payments will be accepted.
Linwood
Rock painting
The Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a rock painting class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the community center. Attendees will be able to paint rocks with bright colors and words of inspiration. Painted rocks can be taken home by participants. There is no admission fee or registration, but there is a limited amount of supplies.
Book fair
Books for Better, Minnesota will hold a book fair from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the Linwood Community Center. There will be a story time. The book fair is free. Individuals can donate books if they would like to.
Scandia
Ice cream for breakfast
Scandia Pizza will host an ice cream breakfast fundraiser from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 in honor of Malia Grace Peterson. Peterson died after battling cancer when she was nine. Her mom and aunt started this program to support families and children who have cancer. Attendees will receive a free cone or cup of ice cream.
Fire Ball
Scandia Fire and Rescue will host its 36th annual Fire Ball fundraiser from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Scandia Community Center. Attendees can win raffle prizes, drink at a cash bar and dance. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door.
Wyoming
Medallion Hunt
The City of Wyoming will host a spring Medallion Hunt from 9 a.m. on Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10 at midnight. It is a way for community members to get outside and learn about the community. More information will be available online at facebook.com/cityofwyomingmn.
