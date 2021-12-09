Forest Lake
Little learner hour
The Hardwood Creek Library will host a little learner hour on Thursday, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The playtime and crafting opportunity is open for children ages 2 to 5 years old. Registration is recommended online at washcolib.org.
Christmas concert
Willowbrook Church will host a Christmas concert as part of their Living Room Concert series featuring Jordan Smith, the season nine winner of “The Voice.” He will perform at the Willowbrook Church at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Attendees can purchase tickets online at willowbrookchurch.org/event/jordan-smith-christmas-concert.
Christmas musical
Maranatha Assembly of God will host two performances of a musical at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Forest Lake location. The play is about the birth of Jesus.
Santa breakfast
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a breakfast with Santa Claus from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 19. There will be a breakfast buffet with scrambled eggs, made-to-order omlettes and biscuits and gravy. Attendees can take photos with Santa. Tickets will cost $10 for adults.
Santa drive-thru
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a drive-thru Santa Claus event between 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, following the breakfast. Attendees can take photos with Santa in a drive-up setting.
Columbus
Comedy Show
Running Aces will host two comedy shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. The headliner is comedian Tim Bedore. Tickets are available online at runaces.com.
Linwood
Santa drive-thru
The Linwood Senior Center and Linwood Fire Association will host a drive-thru Santa Claus meet and greet from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. Attendees should enter through the north side of the senior center. Photos with Santa will be available. Children can bring their letters for Santa, and take-home goody bags will be passed to attendees.
Scandia
Comedy show
Rustic Roots Winery will host a comedy show at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at the winery. Tickets for the stand-up comedian will cost $15 ahead of time, and $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at laughsonthego.net.
Christmas musical
The Scandia Creamery Banquet Hall will host the musical “An Ole and Lena Christmas” from 6 to 10 p.m. for three weekends on Fridays and Saturdays from now until Saturday, Dec. 18. Tickets will cover dinner and the show. There are multiple meal options including Swedish meatballs, chicken kiev and white fish. Tickets cost $65 per person and available for purchase online at sillygoosecomedyproductions.com/get-your-tickets-now.
Community breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host a community breakfast with Santa Claus from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Scandia Community Center.
Wyoming
Backyard Bethlehem
The Linwood Covenant Church will host a walk-thru nativity scene experience in the backyard of the church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11. There will be free admission and refreshments. It is an outdoor event, so attendees should dress for the weather.
Lino Lakes
Snow days
The Wargo Nature Center will host a snow play day for children ages 4 to 5 years old to attend two separate activities. Attendees can create winter sculptures from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the center. Tickets will cost $6 per child.
White Bear Lake
Holiday craft fair
The Oak Glen Golf and Event Center will host its sixth annual holiday craft fair on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. Admission will be free along with free coffee and cookies, and a cash bar.
“Elf Jr.”
Children’s Performing Arts will perform the show “Elf Jr.” from Thursday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec 12 and the following weekend on Friday, Dec. 17 to Sunday, Dec. 19. Showtimes will vary depending on the day. Tickets will cost $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. The performances will be at the Lee Performing Arts Center at Lakes International Language Academy Upper Campus. Attendees can bring gifts to donate to Toys for Tots at all the performances. More information can be found online at childrensperformingartsmn.org/elf-jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.