Forest Lake
Big prize Bingo
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a big prize Bingo at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Admission is $26 per person, and attendees must be 18 years or older to play. There will be seven $200 cash prizes, five $300 cash prizes and two $500 cash prizes. More information can be found online at post225.com/#dues.
Christmas party
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a Children’s Christmas party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Santa will be there. Treat bags will be offered to attendees. Participants are asked to bring a food item for donation to attend.
Santa breakfast
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a Santa breakfast at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Santa will be there to take photos with attendees. Breakfast will be eggs, omelets, french toast and biscuits and gravy. Admission is $12 per person, and $7 for children ages 6 to 10.
Pancake breakfast
The St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus will host a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Admission is a freewill offering and will be given to the parish seminarians. Santa Claus will be there for photos.
Painting class
Forest Lake Area Schools Community Education will host a paint along evening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The instructor will guide the class of adults how to create the painting. Admission is $35 per person. There is a $5 supply fee that will be payable to the instructor. Registration can be done online at tinyurl.com/3ajmtjrs.
Comedy show
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a comedy show at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. A prime rib dinner for the show will be $20 per person. Attendees can call 651-464-2600 for ticket information.
Christmas concert
The Community Co. will host a Christmas concert featuring Jordan Smith, the 2015 winner of The Voice, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at Lakes International Language Academy’s upper campus. Tickets are $31 per person and can be purchased online at thecommunityco.church/event/jordan-smith-christmas-concert.
Columbus
Comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows with the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The headlining comedian is Michael Thorne, featuring Trevor Anderson. Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 on the day of the show. There is no dinner and show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
New Year’s comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows with the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The headlining comedian is Mike Brody, featuring Sherlonda Sharp. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show and there is a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Howling Holidays
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Howling Holidays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. There will be vendor booths and a Santa Claus photo opportunity for attendees and their dogs. Admission is $15 per adult and $10 for children older than 4. Tickets can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Scandia
Santa breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host a Santa Claus breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be eggs, sausage and potato cakes served. Santa will be available to take photos. Attendees should bring non-perishable food, eyeglasses or hearing aids to donate.
Lucia Dagen
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host its annual Lucia Dagen prayer services at 6 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. The service will be held at the old church on the Gammelgarden property so attendees should dress accordingly. After each worship, coffee and Lucia buns will be served at the Valkommen Hus. Participants should call 651-433-5053 to reserve their spot.
Coffee gathering
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host Annie’s Coffee Parties from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. There will be three courses of bread, fruit cakes and Swedish Jul cookies accompanying the coffee. Swedish Jul stories will be shared between the courses. Registration is $15 per adult and $10 per child ages 5 to 12. Pre-registration can be done by calling 651-433-5053.
Lake Elmo
Full-moon hike
Washington County Parks will host a full moon hike from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve. Hikers can expect a three-mile hike around Eagle Point Lake and should dress accordingly. Attendees will meet at the Eagle Point Trailhead. Admission is a $7 park entry permit if the hiker does not have an annual park pass.
St. Croix Falls
Miracle at Big Rock
Big Rock Creek will host its Miracle at Big Rock holiday light display every night from now until Sunday, Jan. 1. Mondays and Tuesdays are drive-through nights only from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays are walk-through tours from 4 to 9 p.m., with Friday and Saturday open for walk-through tours from 4 to 10 p.m. More information and tickets can be purchased online at miracleatbigrock.com.
