Forest Lake
Mandala making
The Hardwood Creek Library will provide materials for attendees to make a mandala at home and learn about Indian culture on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The program is available for children ages 5 to 12. Registration is not required. Attendees can pick up supplies during the library’s hours of operation from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Columbus
Comedy show
Running Aces will host two comedy shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. The shows will feature headlining comedian Willie Farrell accompanied by Carolyn Blomberg. Tickets for $25 or $50 can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Winter festival
The Wildlife Science Center will host a winter festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. There will be dog sled mushers and their dog teams there to share details and perform demonstrations for attendees to learn about their sport. Dog sled rides will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for an additional $7 fee. PJ’s Grill and Bent Brewstillery will be at the event. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children, pre-registration can be done online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Scandia
Vinterfest
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host its annual Vinterfest starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 29, with a community breakfast at the Scandia Senior Center. There will be events throughout the day in Scandia until 9:15 p.m. with a movie screening at the community center. Events throughout the day will include a Minnesota Cup Hockey Tournament at Wojitowitz Skating Park from 8 a.m. to noon, sledding down Elim Church’s hill from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a snow sculpture contest from noon to 1 p.m., a chili contest from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church and fireworks at 7 p.m. More information can be found online at scandiamarinelions.org/event/vinterfest-pancake-breakfast.
Wyoming
‘That’s What Eye Saw’
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will showcase the photographic artwork of regional photographers at its 7th annual That’s What Eye Saw exhibit starting on Thursday, Jan. 20. The exhibit will be on display until Saturday, Feb. 12.
Ice skating
The City of Wyoming opened its outdoor ice skating rink at Swenson Park for people to visit Monday through Friday 4 to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday until March. Skating on the rink is weather permitting.
Lino Lakes
Nature playtime
The Wargo Nature Center will host two nature play times for children ages 2 to 5 years old to play outside, hear stories and create crafts from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and 1 to 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 6. Attendees should dress for the weather. Tickets are $8 and pre-registration is required online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps at the “events & activities calendar.”
Marine on St. Croix
Hike in a state park
William O’Brien State Park will guide a hike to start off the new year from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1. Attendees will hike along Lake Alice and the St. Croix River on a 2.5 mile hike but pause to complete activities along the way. Attendees should email sean.hoppes@state.mn.us or call 651-539-4986 to reserve their spot. It is a free program, but a daily pass is required to get into the park and costs $7, an annual pass is $35.
Stillwater
Snow Sculpting Championship
The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural World Snow Sculpting Competition at Lowell Park from Tuesday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 23. Teams from Argentina, Canada, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany and the United States will compete in the sculpting competition. The event calendar for the week is online at greaterstillwaterchamber.com/event-program.
St. Croix Falls
Miracle at Big Rock
Big Rock Creek will host its inaugural Christmas light show every day from 4 to 10 p.m. running now until Sunday, Jan 2. It offers drive-thru tours to attendees Monday through Wednesday, and walking tours are offered Thursday through Sunday. There will be food trucks, cookie decorating, photos with Santa and alcohol offered during the walk-through days. A vendor will be open at the start of the trail for attendees to get refreshments during the drive-thru nights. Walk through tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children; drive-thru tickets will be charged a flat rate per vehicle size at either $35 or $55 which can be purchased online at miraclebigrock.com
