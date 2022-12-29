Forest Lake
Craft lab
The Hardwood Creek Library will host a craft lab for children ages 6 to 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30. There will be a craft lab, featuring a different craft, on Thursday and Friday. Registration is not required for either of the craft days. Children younger than 8 years old will need supervision from an adult in the craft area.
Columbus
New Year’s comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows with the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The headlining comedian is Mike Brody, featuring Sherlonda Sharp. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show and there is a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Winter festival
The Wildlife Science Center will host a winter festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. There will be a presentation about Siberian huskies and their relation to becoming sled-pulling dogs. Dog-sled rides will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $7 per ride. Admission into the event will be $15 per adult, and $10 for children ages 5 to 17. Tickets can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Scandia
Vinterfest breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host a pancake breakfast to kick off Scandia’s Vinterfest from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be pancakes, sausage and eggs. Admission is a free-will donation to the Lions club. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food, eyeglasses and hearing aids to donate. The full Vinterfest itinerary is not finalized yet.
Lino Lakes
Cross-country ski class
Anoka County Parks will host an introduction to cross-country skiing class from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at the Chomonix Golf Course. Admission is $15 per person. Ski rental and the course are included in the admission fee. No experience is necessary for interested applicants. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at tinyurl.com/3jmwrwrw.
Wildlife tracking class
Anoka County Parks will host a wildlife tracking class from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Wargo Nature Center. Attendees will learn the kinds of tracks animals leave after walking in the snow. Wildlife tracker Eric Vehe will lead the class. Admission is $10 per person. Registration is required and can be done online at tinyurl.com/29hanhsp.
Lunch with naturalist
Anoka County Parks will host a lunch with a naturalist session from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Wargo Nature Center. Attendees should bring their lunches to learn from a local naturalist followed by a walk on the trails around Wargo.
Shafer
Snowshoe class
Franconia Sculpture Garden will host a winter snowshoe class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Participants will learn how to snowshoe, and take a tour through the sculpture garden. Franconia will partner with Wild Rivers Conservancy to teach attendees about the prairie habitat they are walking through. Admission is $25 per person. Registration can be done online at franconia.org/snowshoe-tours-of-franconia. If there is not five inches of snow on the ground, attendees will hike with regular boots instead. Dress appropriately for the weather.
St. Croix Falls
Miracle at Big Rock
Big Rock Creek will host its Miracle at Big Rock holiday light display every night from now until Sunday, Jan. 1. Mondays and Tuesdays are drive-through nights only from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays are walk-through tours from 4 to 9 p.m., with Friday and Saturday open for walk-through tours from 4 to 10 p.m. Admission is $12 per car on the drive-through nights, but $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, veterans and children on the walk-through nights. More information and tickets can be purchased online at miracleatbigrock.com.
Stillwater
Snow sculpting competition
Stillwater will host its world snow sculpting competition from Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 22 in Lowell Park. There will be a beer tent, food trucks and a snow slide. The schedule of events is to be determined.
Ice cream social
The Washington County Historical Society will host its ice cream social from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at North Lowell Park. Ice cream will be available to attendees during the cold event. There will be bonfires burning to keep participants warm.
