Forest Lake
Craft time
The Hardwood Creek Library will host a craft time from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 for families with children 5 to 12 years old. Attendees will participate in self-guided art crafting. No registration is required but space may be limited.
Scandia
Skating lessons
The City of Scandia will offer skating lessons to children in grades K-6 during a six-week program starting on Wednesday, Jan. 5 through Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Wojtowicz Skating Park. Applicants should apply while spots are available. Pre-registration can be done online at cityofscandia.com/winterrecreation.
Wyoming
Comedy show
Running Aces will host two comedy shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. The shows will feature headlining comedian Willie Farrell accompanied by Carolyn Blomberg. Tickets for $25 or $50 can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
"That’s What Eye Saw"
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will showcase the photographic artwork of regional photographers at its 7th annual That’s What Eye Saw exhibit starting on Thursday, Jan. 20. The exhibit will be on display until Saturday, Feb. 12.
Stacy
Winter festival
The Wildlife Science Center will host a winter festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. There will be dog sled mushers and their dog teams there to share details and perform demonstrations for attendees to learn about their sport. Dog sled rides will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for an additional $7 fee. PJ’s Grill and Bent Brewstillery will be at the event. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children, pre-registration can be done online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Coon Rapids
Snowshoeing class
Anoka County Parks will host a snowshoeing class around the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Attendees must pre-register for $7 per person online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps at the “events & activities calendar.”
Cross-country ski lesson
Anoka County Parks will host two cross-country ski classes from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday Jan. 9 at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park. It is an introductory class that requires no experience. Attendees must be 8 years or older to participate with a parent. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children, and tickets cover the ski rental and instruction expenses. Pre-registration is required online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps at the “events & activities calendar.”
Lino Lakes
Nature playtime
The Wargo Nature Center will host two nature play times for children ages 2 to 5 years old to play outside, hear stories and create crafts from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and 1 to 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 6. Attendees should dress for the weather. Tickets are $8 and pre-registration is required online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps at the “events & activities calendar.”
Wildlife tracking
The Wargo Nature Center will host a winter wildlife tracking trip from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 8. Attendees 14 years and older will learn from certified wildlife tracker Eric Vehe. Attendees must pre-register online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps at the “events & activities calendar.”
Marine on St. Croix
Weaving class
Marine Mills Folk School will host a weaving class taught by Lisa Peterson, an experienced weaver, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 8. The class will cover design creation and color use. Looms will be available to attendees. Tickets will cost $85 per person and can be purchased online at marinemillsfolkschool.org/events/category/classes/list.
Shafer
Sculpture exhibit
Franconia Sculpture park will showcase Minnesota artist Lisa Bergh’s sculptures at the exhibit “I’ve Never Seen the Northern Lights” that starts on Saturday, Jan. 29 and runs until Sunday, April 10. There will be an opening reception on Jan. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Mardag Gallery at Franconia Commons.
St. Croix Falls
Miracle at Big Rock
Big Rock Creek will host its inaugural Christmas light show every day from 4 to 10 p.m. running now until Sunday, Jan 2. It offers drive-thru tours to attendees Monday through Wednesday, and walking tours are offered Thursday through Sunday. There will be food trucks, cookie decorating, photos with Santa and alcohol offered during the walk-through days. A vendor will be open at the start of the trail for attendees to get refreshments during the drive-thru nights. Walk through tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children; drive-thru tickets will be charged a flat rate per vehicle size at either $35 or $55 which can be purchased online at miraclebigrock.com.
