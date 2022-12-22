Forest Lake
Holiday drink special
The Forest Lake American Legion will offer free Tom & Jerry cocktails from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The VFW will offer the same drink special from 1 to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, too.
Lakeside walk
The Forest Lake Moms and Friends group will host a lakeside walk from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Lakeside Memorial Park. Attendees should meet at the gazebo in the park. Following the walk around the lake and neighborhood, participants will get coffee afterward.
Technology sessions
The Hardwood Creek Library will host a technology assistance sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the library. The class is tailored for individuals who are older than 55. Attendees can bring in their own computer, tablet or smartphone to receive assistance for a technological issue. Registration is required and can be done online at washcolib.libcal.com/event/9612603.
Craft lab
The Hardwood Creek Library will host a craft lab for children ages 6 to 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. from Tuesday, Dec. 27 to Friday, Dec. 30. There will be a craft lab, featuring a different craft, on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Registration is not required for any of the craft days. Children younger than 8 will need supervision from an adult in the craft area.
Columbus
New Year’s comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows with the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The headlining comedian is Mike Brody, featuring Sherlonda Sharp. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show and there is a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Winter festival
The Wildlife Science Center will host a winter festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. There will be a presentation about Siberian huskies and their relation to becoming sled-pulling dogs. Dog-sled rides will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $7 per ride. Admission into the event will be $15 per person, and $10 for children ages 5 to 17. Tickets can be purchased online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Lino Lakes
Cross country ski class
Anoka County Parks will host an introduction to cross-country skiing class from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at the Chomonix Golf Course. Admission is $15 per person. Ski rental and the course are included in the admission fee. No experience is necessary for interested applicants. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at tinyurl.com/3jmwrwrw.
Wildlife tracking class
Anoka County Parks will host a wildlife tracking class from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Wargo Nature Center. Attendees will learn the kinds of tracks animals leave after walking in the snow. Wildlife tracker Eric Vehe will lead the class. Admission is $10 per person. Registration is required and can be done online at tinyurl.com/29hanhsp.
Lunch with naturalist
Anoka County Parks will host a lunch with a naturalist session from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Wargo Nature Center. Attendees should bring their lunches to learn from a local naturalist followed by a walk on the trails around Wargo.
Shafer
Snowshoe class
Franconia Sculpture Garden will host a winter snowshoe class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Participants will learn how to snowshoe, and take a tour through the sculpture garden. Franconia will partner with Wild Rivers Conservancy to teach attendees about the prairie habitat they are walking through. Admission is $25 per person. Registration can be done online at franconia.org/snowshoe-tours-of-franconia. If there is not five inches of snow on the ground, attendees will hike with regular boots instead. Dress appropriately for the weather.
St. Croix Falls
Miracle at Big Rock
Big Rock Creek will host its Miracle at Big Rock holiday light display every night from now until Sunday, Jan. 1. Mondays and Tuesdays are drive-through nights only from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays are walk-through tours from 4 to 9 p.m., with Friday and Saturday open for walk-through tours from 4 to 10 p.m. Admission is $12 per car on the drive-through nights, but $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, veterans and children on the walk-through nights. More information and tickets can be purchased online at miracleatbigrock.com.
Stillwater
Snow sculpting competition
Stillwater will host its world snow sculpting competition from Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 22 in Lowell Park. There will be a beer tent, food trucks and a snow slide. The schedule of events is to be determined.
