Forest Lake
Hometown Holiday
The city of Forest Lake will host its Hometown Holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4. Children’s activities will take place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the City Center, located at 1408 Lake Street S. The tree lighting ceremony at Lakeside Memorial Park will follow from 4 to 5 p.m. and will feature Santa Claus and musical performances. The fire department will collect donations for Community Helping Hands. The tree lighting itself will take place at 5 p.m.
Craft and bake sale
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a craft and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Admission will be free.
Winter concert
Forest Hills Church will host the Unexpected Company Chorale to perform “Returning to You” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the church. Attendees are required to wear a mask during the concert. Tickets will cost $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at ucchorale.org/copy-of-concerts-events.
Choir concert
The Forest Lake Area High School will perform a concert comprised of work from Cantorei and the Concert Choir at the school auditorium at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.
Little Learner hour
The Hardwood Creek Library will host a little learners hour on Thursday Dec. 9 and Dec. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The playtime and crafting opportunity is open for children ages 2 to 5 years old. Registration is recommended online at washcolib.org.
Christmas concert
Willowbrook Church will host a Christmas Concert as part of their Living Room Concert series featuring Jordan Smith, the season nine winner of “The Voice.” He will perform at the Willowbrook Church at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Attendees can purchase tickets online at willowbrookchurch.org/event/jordan-smith-christmas-concert.
Book fair
Punch-Out Gaming will host a free book fair with Books for Better, MN from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. Attendees can purchase new and gently used books at the event.
Columbus
Photos with the Clauses
Running Aces Casino will host a Santa and Mrs. Claus photo event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. Attendees will meet the Clauses and decorate ornaments. More information can be found online at runaces.com/event/santa-mrs-claus.
Scandia
Christmas musical
The Scandia Creamery Banquet Hall will host the musical “An Ole and Lena Christmas” from 6 to 10 p.m. for three weekends on Fridays and Saturdays starting Friday, Dec. 3 ending Saturday, Dec. 18. Tickets will cover dinner and the show. There are multiple meal options including Swedish meatballs, chicken kiev and white fish. Tickets cost $65 per person and available for purchase online at sillygoosecomedyproductions.com/get-your-tickets-now.
Community breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host a community breakfast with Santa Claus from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Scandia Community Center.
Wyoming
Christmas tree lighting
The city of Wyoming will host its fifth annual tree lighting ceremony from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Railroad Park. The tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. There will be a Santa Claus meet and greet and holiday dancers.
Santa collection
The Wyoming Fire Department is partnering with Anonymous Santa of Chisago City to collect toys, clothes, non-perishable food items and gift cards for families. The firefighters will drive around and collect items from 7:45 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 4. Participants should bring their items for donation to the fire truck as it passes by on the street. If items aren’t picked up, participants can drop them at the fire station from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Stillwater
Christmas at the Courthouse
The Washington County Courthouse will host tours of the historic Washington County Courthouse at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 4 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. Tickets can be purchased online at stcroixsplash.org/event/christmas-at-the-courthouse. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative virus test are required.
White Bear Lake
“Elf Jr.”
Children’s Performing Arts will perform the show “Elf Jr.” from Thursday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec 12 and the following weekend on Friday, Dec. 17 to Sunday, Dec. 19. Showtimes will vary depending on the day. Tickets will cost $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. The performances will be at the Lee Performing Arts Center at Lakes International Language Academy Upper Campus. Attendees can bring gifts to donate to Toys for Tots at all the performances. More information can be found online at childrensperformingartsmn.org/elf-jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.