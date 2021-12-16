Forest Lake
Christmas shopping
Willowbrook Church will host its Christmas shopping event for children in pre-K to fifth grade to purchase gifts from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. The gifts on sale will be at garage sale prices. Staff members will be available to wrap children’s purchased gifts at Willowbrook.
Book fair
Punch-Out Gaming and Books for Better MN will host a free book fair from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. Attendees can purchase new and gently used books at the event.
Jolly Promenaders
The Forest Lake Senior Citizens Center will host the square dancing event Jolly Promenaders from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Santa breakfast
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a breakfast with Santa Claus from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 19. There will be a breakfast buffet with scrambled eggs, made-to-order omlettes and biscuits and gravy. Attendees can take photos with Santa. Tickets will cost $10 for adults.
Santa drive-thru
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a drive-thru Santa Claus event between 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, following the breakfast. Attendees can take photos with Santa in a drive-up setting.
Linwood
Holiday craft making
The Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a holiday craft event for attendees to create a snowman or holiday cards from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. Attendees should register by phone at 651-462-5565 or email sc@linwoodtownship.org to ensure there are enough materials.
Scandia
Christmas musical
The Scandia Creamery Banquet Hall will perform the musical “An Ole and Lena Christmas” from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18. Tickets will cover dinner and the show. There are multiple meal options including Swedish meatballs, chicken kiev and white fish. Tickets cost $65 per person and available for purchase online at sillygoosecomedyproductions.com/get-your-tickets-now.
Skating lessons
The City of Scandia will offer skating lessons to children in grades K to 6 during a six-week program starting on Wednesday, Jan. 5 through Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Wojtowicz Skating Park. Applicants should apply while spots are available. Pre-registration can be done online at cityofscandia.com/winterrecreation.
Lino Lakes
Winter activity sampler
The Wargo Nature Center will host a winter recreation sampler from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. Attendees will sample a variety of winter activities like kicksledding and snowshoeing. Tickets will cost $10 per child and adults get free admission.
Marine on St. Croix
Ugly sweater contest
Brookside Bar and Grill will host an ugly sweater contest from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. Attendees should wear their ugliest, funniest or most creative sweaters for the chance to win a $50 gift card in those three sweater categories. Attendees will vote for the winners. Christmas karaoke and an extended happy hour will be available.
Weaving class
Marine Mills Folk School will host a weaving class taught by Lisa Peterson, an experienced weaver, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 8. The class will cover design creation and color use. Looms will be available to attendees. Tickets will cost $85 per person and can be purchased online at marinemillsfolkschool.org/events/category/classes/list.
Saint Croix Falls
Miracle at Big Rock
Big Rock Creek will host its inaugural Christmas light show every day from 4 to 10 p.m. running now until Sunday, Jan 2. It offers drive-thru tours to attendees Monday through Wednesday, and walking tours are offered Thursday through Sunday. There will be food trucks, cookie decorating, photos with Santa and alcohol offered during the walk-through days. A vendor will be open at the start of the trail for attendees to get refreshments during the drive-thru nights. Walk through tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children; drive-thru tickets will be charged a flat rate per vehicle size at either $35 or $55 which can be purchased online at miraclebigrock.com
White Bear Lake
“Elf Jr.”
Children’s Performing Arts will perform the show “Elf Jr.” on Friday, Dec. 17 to Sunday, Dec. 19. Showtimes will vary depending on the day. Tickets will cost $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. The performances will be at the Lee Performing Arts Center at Lakes International Language Academy Upper Campus. Attendees can bring gifts to donate to Toys for Tots at all the performances. More information can be found online at childrensperformingartsmn.org/elf-jr.
