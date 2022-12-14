Forest Lake
Painting class
Forest Lake Area Schools Community Education will host a paint along evening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The instructor will guide the class of adults how to create the painting. Admission is $35 per person. There is a $5 supply fee that will be payable to the instructor. Registration can be done online at tinyurl.com/3ajmtjrs.
Comedy show
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a comedy show at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. A prime rib dinner for the show will be $20 per person. Attendees can call 651-464-2600 for ticket information.
Holiday concert
The Forest Lake Area High School students will return for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic to perform its Christmas concert at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the high school. Tickets will be a free-will donation and offered to Family Pathways Food Shelf and The Forest Lake Area Children’s fund. Students in the cantorei choir, symphonic winds, symphonia orchestra, jazz band, chamber choir, chamber strings and the brass quintet will perform at the concert.
Santa breakfast
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a Santa breakfast at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Santa will be there to take photos with attendees. Breakfast will be eggs, omelets, french toast and biscuits and gravy. Admission is $12 per person, and $7 for children ages 6 to 10.
Christmas concert
The Community Co. will host a Christmas concert featuring Jordan Smith, the 2015 winner of The Voice, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at Lakes International Language Academy’s upper campus. Tickets are $31 per person and can be purchased online at thecommunityco.church/event/jordan-smith-christmas-concert.
Narnia play
The Children’s Performing Arts will perform “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 at Lakes International Language Academy’s Upper School. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at childrensperformingartsmn.org.
Columbus
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lions Club will host its pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Columbus City Hall.
New Year’s comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows with the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The headlining comedian is Mike Brody, featuring Sherlonda Sharp. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show and there is a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Scandia
Coffee gathering
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host Annie’s Coffee Parties from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be three courses of bread, fruit cakes and Swedish Jul cookies accompanying the coffee. Swedish Jul stories will be shared between the courses. Registration is $15 per adult and $10 per child ages 5 to 12. Pre-registration can be done by calling 651-433-5053.
Lino Lakes
Winter recreation sampler
Anoka County Parks will host a winter recreation sampler from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Attendees will get to try kick sledding and snowshoeing. Additionally, the instructor will provide tips on how to dress for cold weather. Admission is $7 per person. Registration is required and can be done online at tinyurl.com/yzmu5p27.
Winter Solstice celebration
The Wargo Nature Center will host its Winter Solstice celebration from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the nature center. Attendees can take a luminary night hike, hear songs and stories. There will be fire pits and hot cider. Admission is $6 per person. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at bit.ly/WinterSol22.
St. Croix Falls
Miracle at Big Rock
Big Rock Creek will host its Miracle at Big Rock holiday light display every night from now until Sunday, Jan. 1. Mondays and Tuesdays are drive-through nights only from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays are walk-through tours from 4 to 9 p.m., with Friday and Saturday open for walk-through tours from 4 to 10 p.m. Admission is $12 per car on the drive-through nights, but $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, veterans and children on the walk-through nights. More information and tickets can be purchased online at miracleatbigrock.com.
Stillwater
Paint with Santa
Kari’s Create and Paint Studio will host a paint with Santa session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Attendees can paint an ornament for $16 or a cookie plate for $30, which can be reserved online at kcapstudio.com/events. Registration is required. Santa will be available to take photos with attendees as they paint.
Pet Parade
Stillwater’s Hometown for the Holidays will host a Pet Parade at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at the gazebo in North Lowell Park, down Main Street, ending at the gazebo. Following the parade, there will be a petting zoo at the gazebo in North Lowell Park until 2 p.m. Local dog owners are invited to dress up their dog to join the parade and should meet at the gazebo at 11:30 a.m., the prize is free one-night stay at the Lora Hotel. The Grinch will be there for photo opportunities.
