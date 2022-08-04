Forest Lake
“The Play that Goes Wrong”
Theatre Intensive will perform “The Play that Goes Wrong” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 at Forest Hills Church. The show is an award-winning comedy that brings Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes themes together when someone is murdered at the Haversham Manor. Tickets are free but must be reserved online at theatreintensive.com.
Arts in the Park
The band The Memories will perform at Arts in the Park from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. There will be food trucks and vendors selling goods in the park.
Comedy show
The Forest Lake VFW will host Jack Willhite to perform his rock & roll comedy show from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. He’ll perform parodies of AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Prince and Ozzy Osbourne. Tickets are $10 ahead of time and can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/32hcjncx or $15 in person at the door.
Fly-in
The Forest Lake Airport will host its airport fly-in and pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the airport. Tickets are $9 per person, children under the age of 5 eat free. Local pilots will attend to answer questions and give demonstrations. There will be vintage airplane tours.
Senior dance
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
Block party
RE/MAX Synergy will host its sixth annual block party from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. There will be a live performance from the band Free and Easy. Old Log Cabin will serve food. Admission is free.
Columbus
Garden tour
Joyer Adventure Farm will host a garden tour of Mary and Kathy’s gardens at Waldoch Farms from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. There will be additional special deals at the garden center on items for purchase. Included in the $14.99 admission fee is one free corn on the cob and a hay ride. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/mrxjjb82.
Scandia
Bluegrass and lemonade
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host its bluegrass and lemonade live music session from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. It’ll be held at the Gammelgarden’s outdoor space. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Admission is free, and lemonade will be served.
Spelmansstamma Festival
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host its Spelmansstamma fiddler music festival from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30. Musicians will perform on the museum grounds. There will be vendors, crafts and food available.
Community bike ride
Cycling Scandia will host community bike rides on Wednesdays, Aug. 17, Aug. 31, Sept. 7 and Sept. 21. Cyclists should be 18 years or older, bring a helmet and meet at 6 p.m. at Elim Church’s lower parking lot. All cyclists are welcome.
Wyoming
Car show
Meadows on Fairview will host its 16th annual car show and open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. There will be classic cars on display, other entertainment, prizes and beverages available. Attendees will register at the event, but there is no entrance fee.
Stomp Out Suicide
Canvas Health will host its Stomp Out Suicide 5K from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Goodview Park. The 5K run/walk is $20 per adult and $15 per child, which can be purchased online at canvashealth.org/event/stomp/out/suicide/5k. There will be live music, family activities, food trucks and guest speakers.
Singers in the Round
Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Admission is free. The singers haven’t been announced yet.
Lindstrom
Sons of Norway meeting
The Sons of Norway Vennelag Lodge will host its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Lindstrom Community Center. There will be a “Little House on the Prairie” themed sing along and presentation.
Center City
Relay for Life
American Cancer Society will host a Relay for Life, a walk to memorialize cancer survivors, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Chisago Lake Lutheran Church. The luminary candle ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. Pre-registration and information can be found online at relay.com/chisagomn.
East Bethel
Senior dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host its senior dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at the center. Admission is $6 per person and includes lunch. Musician Jerry Bierschbach will perform.
Stacy
Stacy Daze
The Scandia-Marine Lions, Stacy-Lent area Fire Department and city will host its annual Stacy Daze from Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7. The parade will begin at noon on Saturday, Aug. 6. On Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m., the Stacy-Lent area Fire Department will host a car show. More information on the weekend’s events can be found online at e-clubhouse.org/sites/stacy/page-8.php.
Stillwater
Washington County Fair
The Washington County Fair will be held now through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 12300 N 40th Street. There will be horse shows, free entertainment and motorsport shows. The full schedule of events can be found online at washingtoncountyfair.org.
