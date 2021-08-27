Forest Lake
Arts in the Park
Arts in the Park will convene for the last time on Tuesday, Aug. 31, with a performance by the Rockin’ Hollywoods, playing all the classic 50 and 60 rock and roll hits. The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lakeside Park in Forest Lake.
Class of 1970 reunion
The Forest Lake High School Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50th year reunion Sept. 17-18. The first event is at Chisago Lakes Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. followed by the reunion at Running Aces Hotel and Casino on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. For more information about the golf event, email kcaseymn@yahoo.com; for more information about the casino event, email rjuelichschima@gmail.com; to RSVP, email gervaissue@hotmail.com.
Brunch drive thru
The Forest Lake Masons will host its third annual brunch drive thru at the Masonic Lodge from 9 to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept, 19. They will offer pancakes or a breakfast wrap for $8. Any donations collected will be matched by the Masons to support the Forest Lake Area Children’s Fund.
St. Peters fall festival
St. Peter’s Catholic Church will host its fall festival on Saturday, -Sunday, Sept. 18-19. The weekend events will include a 5K walk, bingo, a beer and wine tent, a chili cookoff, a talent show, food stands, a $5,000 raffle and more at 1250 S Shore Drive.
Columbus
Joyer Adventure Farm
The adventure farm is open from now until Sunday, Oct. 31 and features a corn maze and maze area along with a pumpkin patch and the Joyer Barnyard at Waldoch Farm. It is open Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with prices ranging from $15 for general admission to a $37 season pass.
Scandia
Farmer’s market
The market is open every Wednesday until Sept. 15 between 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Scandia Community Center for visitors to meander through the vendor areas. This year, visitors and vendors are encouraged to wear masks, use handwashing stations, and maintain distance between other people. No samples from vendors will be passed out, but vendors sell a variety of produce, dairy products, baked goods and more.
Bluegrass and beverages
Gammelgarden will host the Bluegrass and lemonade event every fourth Sunday of the month through September with upcoming dates on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Gammelgarden backyard. The event is free.
Running meatballs
Gammelgarden will host their running of the meatballs race during the Taco Daze event in Scandia at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Proceeds from the event will go to the museum.
Taco Daze
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host its annual Taco Daze at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. There will be a classic car show, food vendors, crafters and artists with booths and more at the event.
Stacy
Northwoods animal walk
The Northwoods Humane Society will host a fundraiser at the Lent Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will have a 1.5 mile walk, a silent auction, bake sale, animal nail trimming and more.
Wyoming
In. Art Show
The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community will host the 6th annual In. Art Show from now until Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Hallberg Center for the Arts. Admission is free and attendees can visit during business hours Friday 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. to see the winners of the competition which were announced on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Pinehaven Farm reopening
The Pinehaven will host a series of events during its business hours while in season which reopens on Saturday, Sept. 18. Attendees need to purchase general admission tickets online ranging from $9 to $15.
Marine on St. Croix
Marine Mills Soiree
Marine on St. Croix will host Marine Mills Day Soiree at 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Burris Park for the community dinner. Attendees should bring their own tables, chairs and prepared meal to the event where music and lawn games will be provided.
East Bethel
Senior dance
East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host its senior dance the first Friday of each month starting Sept. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m., and exclusively on Oct. 29, for Halloween. Attendees will pay $6 for lunch and live music.
Stillwater
Historical society dinner
The Washington County Historical Society will host a fall dinner meeting at the Stillwater Event Center, 1910 S. Greeley Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. Don Jones a local historian and the former Mayor of St. Mary’s Point, will speak about his book “18 Days: Racing Across the Atlantic.”
