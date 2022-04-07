Forest Lake
Princess tea party
Cornerstone Pentecostal Church will host a Disney princess tea party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Attendees can dress up and must be accompanied by a parent. Tickets will cost $10 for children and $17 for the adult accompanying their child. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/mvpksfnw.
Waffle breakfast
The Forest Lake Lions Club will host a waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9 at Lakes Floral Gift and Garden. Attendees can purchase tickets for $6 ahead of time or at the door for $7.50. Any questions can be sent to Rick Bahnemann at rbahnemann1988@gmail.com.
Craft show
North Branch Flea and Crafter Market will host its spring craft fair at the Forest Lake Area Middle School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Vendors will be selling crafts and baked goods. For vendor information visit bit.ly/3Ky5EVI.
Egg Hunt
Maranatha Church will host an Easter egg hunt from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. There will be separate egg hunts for different age groups; the youngest group will be for children ages 1-2, and the oldest age group will be for children in grades 3-6. It will be an outdoor event and moved indoors if there is bad weather.
Easter Hop
Forest Hills Church will host a trunk or treat Easter Hop from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at the church. Attendees may get candy, play games and take free photos with the Easter bunny. The event will be indoors.
Art and academic expo
Forest Lake Elementary School students will showcase their art and academic projects from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at the school. Students in grades 4-6 will showcase their performing arts skills or present visual and academic work. Admission is free.
Clothing sale
Forest Lake Area Schools Early Childhood Family Education will host its 16th annual Children’s Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23 in the community education cafeteria and gym. Admission will cost $1 for each attendee.
Mason’s brunch
The Forest Lake Masons will host its second brunch of the year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. There will be two meal options available, pancakes with sausage or a European breakfast wrap. The meal options will cost $9 each.
“Annie Jr.”
Children’s Performing Arts will perform “Annie Jr.” Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m., Saturday April 9 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. The performances will be at the Forest Lake Area High School auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at childrensperformingartsmn.org under “tickets” and will cost $18 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
“Harvey”
The Forest Lake Area High School students will perform “Harvey” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. The play is a Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy about a character and his invisible rabbit Harvey. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
Columbus
Comedy Show
Running Aces Casino will host a comedy show at 6:30 p.m. and another show at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Comedian Mike Mercury will headline, featuring comedian Dante Powell. There will be a dinner and a show ticket option for $50 and show-only tickets for $25, which can purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Easter egg hunt
Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a community Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. Attendees should bring their own baskets. The center will provide refreshments. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos.
Scandia
Easter breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host its Easter breakfast featuring the Easter Bunny from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the Scandia Community Center. Along with eggs, sausage, fruit cups and juice, there will be a bake sale available for attendees to make purchases. Lions will collect nonperishable food donations, plastic grocery bags, eyeglasses, pop tops, lead fishing tackle and quarters from attendees. More information about what the Lions will accept for donations can be found online at facebook.com/scandiamarinelions.
Wyoming
Ranger Review
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will showcase an art exhibit of artwork from Forest Lake Area High School students opening at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. The show will run until Saturday, May 14.
Stillwater
Wine tasting
The Wildlife Science Center will host a Wine for Wolves and Beer for Bears tasting at 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at the Stillwater Event Center. Attendees will taste wines, specialty beers and spirits as well as eat hors d’oeurvres to support the wildlife center. There will be a silent auction. Tickets will cost $40 online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events ahead of time or $45 at the door.
