Forest Lake
Egg hunt
There will be an Easter egg hunt at Lakeside Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Toy show
There will be a toy show at the Forest Lake VFW from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. There will be Barbie, G.I. Joe, Star Wars, Lego and Hot Wheels toys available for purchase. Admission is free, but early admission from 8 to 9 a.m. is $5 per person.
Taste for Wildlife
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Taste for Wildlife fundraiser from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at Lone Oak Grill. Attendees will taste wines, beers and spirits and will be able to participate in a silent auction. Tickets are $40 per person and can be found online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Area expo
The Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Lakes Area Expo from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Maranatha Church. There will be booths from 60 area businesses, presentations, free ice cream, face painting, cookie decorating and free ice cream. Admission is free. The list of exhibitors can be found online at lakesareaexpo.com/schedule.
Firemen’s ball
The Forest Lake Fire and Rescue will host its annual Firemen’s Ball from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, April 15 at the American Legion. The band will start at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.
Elementary expos
Forest Lake and Forest View Elementaries will host their annual arts and academic expo from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Attendees can see the art and academic projects of students, but also participate in reading and math games. Registration is not required.
Ranger Rumble
The Forest Lake Area High School student council will host a live professional wrestling competition at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at the Forest Lake Area High School. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $8 for students, $12 for adults, and $20 for a seat in rows 1-3.
Columbus
Comedy show
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows, with the first at 6:30 p.m. and the second at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The headlining comedian is Chastity Washington, featuring Dan Brown. Doors will open 30 minutes before each show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 on the day of the show. There is also a $50 dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 at the Columbus City Hall.
Linwood
Easter egg hunt
The Linwood Senior and Community Center will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 at the center. Children who attend will get to participate in an outdoor egg hunt. The Easter Bunny will be available to take photos with attendees. Refreshments will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Scandia
Service day sampler
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host its service day sampler from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be 15 hands-on service projects for attendees to help with and 21 collection drives. Free lunch will be provided, but attendees must RSVP online at tinyurl.com/mryptc22 in order to ensure there is enough food for volunteers. A full list of service projects and items that the Lions will collect.
Taste of the Lakes
Lakes Area Center for Youth and Families will host its Taste of the Lakes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Scandia Creamery. There will be food samples from 10 area restaurants, a cash bar and a beer and wine pull. Tickets are $30 in advance per person and $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/5cct2jfd.
Sister city celebration
The city of Scandia will celebrate its one year anniversary of partnering with its Swedish sister city Mellerud at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be a virtual ceremony with representatives from Mellerud. Following the virtual engagement, there will be a Swedish FIKA meal of Swedish cakes, cookies and other light snacks. Admission is free.
Earth Day
The Scandia Park and Recreation Committee will host an Earth Day event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Hay Lake Park. Attendees will get to build a pinecone bird feeder. Admission is free and materials will be included.
Legacy workshop
Elim Lutheran Church will host a legacy workshop about end of life decisions from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. Topics like power of attorney, wills and funeral plans will be discussed. Admission is free. Space will be limited, so reservations can be made by contacting the church office at 651-433-2723.
Wyoming
Arbor Day event
The City of Wyoming will host an Arbor Day event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 6 at Centennial Park. Attendees should wear appropriate clothing to plant trees in the park. Incase of inclement weather, Saturday, May 13 is the make-up date.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.