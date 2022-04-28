Forest Lake
“Harvey”
The Forest Lake Area High School students will perform “Harvey” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. The play is a Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy about a character and his invisible rabbit Harvey. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
Rummage sale
Forest Hills Church will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29.
Garage sale
Maranatha Church will host a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Vendors will sell household, furniture and garage items.
Spring Fling
The City of Forest Lake will host its annual Spring Fling from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Forest Lake City Center. There will be a petting zoo, games and snacks and refreshments. The event is free and will happen rain or shine.
Synchronized swimming
The Forest Lake 28th annual synchronized swimming show will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the community education pool. The Ranger girls team will perform solo, duet, trio and team routines to prepare for the upcoming sectional and state meets. Tickets will be available at the door and cost $8 per adult and $5 per student or senior.
Christian concert
The Community Co., formerly Willowbrook Community Church, will host a Living Room concert from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Doors open at 6 p.m. Singer Matt Maher will perform at the church for the third time. General admission tickets will cost $20 and golden circle tickets will cost $30 and can be purchased online at itickets.com/events/464945.
Scandia
Heritage festival
The Lindstrom Sons of Norway Vennelag Lodge will host its Norwegian heritage festival from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be music from the Chmielewski Fun Time Band and a silent auction. Foods like lefse, meatballs, open face sandwiches and herring available. Tickets will cost $20 per person and can be reserved by calling 715-579-8172, 651-257-2375 or 651-433-3618.
Wyoming
Singers in the Round
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. This show will feature singer/songwriters Phil Berbig, Bob Niemiec and Aubrey Gieske. Admission is free, but seating will be limited.
Chisago City
Taste of the Lakes
Lakes Center for Youth and Families will host its Taste of the Lakes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at Uncommon Loon Brewing company. Attendees can eat food from the 10 local restaurants vendors. Tickets will cost $45 ahead of time online at givebutter.com/taste2022 or $50 at the door.
Lino Lakes
Nature playtime
The Wargo Nature Center will host a nature playtime from 10 to 11:15 a.m. or 1 to 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. Attendees will explore the flowers at the center and read a floral-themed story. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps under “Events & Activities Calendar.” It will cost $5 per child and $3 per adult accompanying them.
Bird biking
Anoka County will host a birding bike ride from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 11 at Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve. Attendees will use the county’s fat tire bikes to ride and identify birds on the trail. Registration is required and can be done online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps under “Events & Activities Calendar.” It will cost $10 per person.
North Branch
Pancake breakfast
The East Central Minnesota Let’s Go Fishing chapter will host its annual breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Main Street Church. Breakfast will cost $8 per adult, $7 for seniors and $5 for children aged 5-12, tickets can be purchased at the door. There will be a silent auction of more than 100 items. Money raised will go toward nursing and assisted living homes.
Shafer
Art and farmers market
Franconia Sculpture Park will host an art and farmers market on the first Sunday of each month from May to October from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting on Sunday, May 1. There will be produce, coffee, flowers and other specialized vendors selling their goods. At the first market of the season, Bone Lake Meadows Apiary will present a workshop on beekeeping at 2 p.m.
Stillwater
Children’s clothing sale
Munchkin Market will host a weekend clothing sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at the Washington County Fairgrounds at 12300 40th St. N. There will be vendors selling used and new children’s clothing, strollers, books and toys. Admission will be free.
Comedy show
The St. Croix Club partnered with Rhapsody Events and Boundary Cafe to host a comedy show from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at The Grand Banquet Hall. The featured comedians will be Wendy Maybury and Khadijah Cooper. There will be a dinner and show option. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The costs $35 per person. There will be show-only tickets that cost $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/2s3ve8ss.
