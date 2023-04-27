Forest Lake
Wood carver club
The Lakes Area Wood Carvers club will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Jim Germain will present the program about how to turn any piece of wood into a project. There will be an afternoon workshop at 1 p.m. where Lee Olson will teach face carving on a stick. Admission is free, and all are welcome.
Ranger Rumble
The Forest Lake Area High School student council will host a live professional wrestling show at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at the Forest Lake Area High School. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $8 for students and $12 for adults.
Spring brunch
The Forest Lake Masonic Lodge will host a spring brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the Masonic Lodge. There will be a dine-in and drive-thru options. Attendees can either get pancakes and sausage or a European breakfast wrap for $10 each. All proceeds will be donated to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office Foundation.
Culture fair
Lakes International Language Academy will host a culture fair from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5. There will be cultural exhibits and performances.
Pub crawl
The Forest Lake American Legion will host its annual Red, White and Brew pub crawl at noon on Saturday, May 6. Teams of four can register for $25 per person. The costume theme for teams this year is “famous TV/movie couples or families.” Teams can check in at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. More information and registration can be found online at post225.com.
Purse Bingo
The Forest Lake girls hockey team will host a purse Bingo at the Forest Lake VFW from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 12 to fundraise. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will play 13 Bingo games for $26.
Cornhole tournament
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a cornhole tournament at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 to fundraise for the 4th of July celebration. Admission to play is $40 per team. Teams can register by contacting Bill Murphy at bmbill50@gmail.com, or register in person.
Family Feud
The Forest Lake American Legion will host a Family Feud competition at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 to fundraise for the 4th of July celebration. Teams of five can register for $50 per team. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
‘Radium Girls’
The Forest Lake Area High School will perform its spring play, “Radium Girls.” There will be shows at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 and a 2 p.m. show on Sunday, May 7. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.
Columbus
Paper shredding
The City of Columbus will host a free paper shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the city hall.
Scandia
Star watch party
Scandia will host a star watch party from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Hay Lake Pavilion. It is a free event, where meteorologist Mike Lynch will give a presentation about the spring night sky. Attendees will learn about constellations. It will not be cancelled if it is cloudy.
Picnic party
Gammelgarden Museum of Scandia will host party to celebrate its 51st birthday from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. There will be a pulled pork dinner with potato salad, coleslaw and a drink offered for $10 a person. Following dinner at 5 p.m., there will be a sing-a-long at 5:45 p.m. with a Dairy Queen ice cream cake served at 6:45 p.m. Interested attendees must register online at tinyurl.com/51stbirthdayparty before Sunday, April 30.
Wyoming
Paper shredding
Empire Insurance Group will host a confidential document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 29 at its Wyoming office at 5357 Wyoming Trail.
Arbor Day event
The City of Wyoming will host an Arbor Day event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 6 at Centennial Park. Attendees should wear appropriate clothing to plant trees in the park. In case of inclement weather, Saturday, May 13 is the make-up date.
Chisago City
Martial arts show
Minnesota School of Martial Arts will host its Jiu Jitsu show from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at Uncommon Loon Brewing. Standing tickets are $30 per person, seated tickets are $40 per person, and table seated tickets are 60$ per person. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/c3xed3ks.
Lino Lakes
Bird walk
Anoka County Parks will host a bird walk from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11 at Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve. Attendees may here 20 to 60 birds while on the walk. Admission is $5 per person. Registration can be done online at tinyurl.com/birdwalklino.
