Forest Lake
Alzheimer’s presentation
Robert’s Family Funeral Home will host a presentation featuring Kare 11 speaker Karla Hult, a Forest Lake native, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at the Forest Lake Area High School auditorium. Hult has lost her father to Alzheimer’s and will talk about her business So Many Goodbyes and how Alzheimer’s impacted her life. Admission is free.
Spring showcase concert
The Forest Lake Area High School symphonic winds, sinfonia orchestra and cantorei choir will perform their spring showcase concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Bethel University’s Benson Great Hall. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/47k5aj7a and will cost $7 per person or $12 for a ticket and a rose.
Clothing sale
Forest Lake Area Schools Early Childhood Family Education will host its 16th annual Children’s Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23 in the community education cafeteria and gym. Admission will cost $1 for each attendee.
Early parenting fair
Forest Lake Area Schools Early Childhood Family Education will host an early parenting fair for new parents or expecting parents from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23. Registration is not required.
Cleanest City
Participate in the Forest Lake Good Samaritans Cleanest City in America event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23. Volunteers will meet at Lakeside Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m. for directions on their clean-up assignments for the day.
Mason’s brunch
The Forest Lake Masons will host its second brunch of the year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. There will be two meal options available, pancakes with sausage or a European breakfast wrap. The meal options will cost $9 each.
Healthy Living
The Forest Lake YMCA will host a “Healthy Living” presentation at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 in community room 1. Attendees will learn tips on how to maintain a healthy brain and body. Admission is free and attendees will sign up at the welcome desk the day of the class.
“Harvey”
The Forest Lake Area High School students will perform “Harvey” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. The play is a Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy about a character and his invisible rabbit Harvey. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors at the door.
Wyoming
Ranger Review
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will showcase an art exhibit of artwork from Forest Lake Area High School students opening at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. The show will run until Saturday, May 14.
Singers in the Round
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. This show will feature singer/songwriters Phil Berbig, Bob Niemiec and Aubrey Gieske. Admission is free, but seating will be limited.
Arbor Day
The city will host its 150th Arbor Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30 at Goodview Park. Attendees will learn about Ash Borer Disease and its impact on trees.
Chisago City
Taste of the Lakes
Lakes Center for Youth and Families will host its Taste of the Lakes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at Uncommon Loon Brewing company. Attendees can eat food from the 10 local restaurants vendors. Tickets will cost $45 ahead of time online at givebutter.com/taste2022 or $50 at the door.
Lino Lakes
Garden open house
Waldoch Farm will host a garden open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. There will be a balloon artist, children can plant pansies and barn yard animals will be on display. All activities and admission to the farm are free.
Shafer
Earth Day clean-up
Franconia Sculpture Park will host a clean-up event to celebrate Earth Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Volunteers Will repair sculptures, weed or spread trap rock. In return, volunteers will receive lunch and get a guided tour of the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration can be done online at franconia.org under “Earth Day Community Clean Up.”
Stillwater
Wine tasting
The Wildlife Science Center will host a Wine for Wolves and Beer for Bears tasting at 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at the Stillwater Event Center. Attendees will be able to taste wines, specialty beers and spirits as well as eat hors d’oeuvres to support the wildlife center. There will be a silent auction. Tickets will cost $40 online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events ahead of time or $45 at the door.
