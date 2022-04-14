Forest Lake
Easter breakfast
The Forest Lake American Legion Riders will host an Easter breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 17. They will serve omelets, biscuits and gravy, french toast, potatoes, sausage and bacon in an all-you-can-eat style. Tickets will cost $12 for adults. The Easter bunny will be at the breakfast for photo opportunities.
Alzheimer’s presentation
Robert’s Family Funeral Home will host a presentation featuring speaker Karla Hult, a Forest Lake native, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at the Forest Lake Area High School auditorium. Hult has lost relatives to Alzheimer’s and will talk about her organization So Many Goodbyes and how Alzheimer’s impacted her life. Admission is free.
Art and academic expo
Forest Lake Elementary School students will showcase their art and academic projects from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at the school. Students in grades 4-6 will showcase their performing arts skills or present visual and academic work. Admission is free.
Spring showcase concert
The Forest Lake Area High School symphonic winds, sinfonia orchestra and cantorei choir will perform their spring showcase concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Bethel University’s Benson Great Hall. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/47k5aj7a and will cost $7 per person or $12 for a ticket and a rose.
Clothing sale
Forest Lake Area Schools Early Childhood Family Education will host its 16th annual Children’s Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23 in the community education cafeteria and gym. Admission will cost $1 for each attendee.
Early parenting fair
Forest Lake Area Schools Early Childhood Family Education will host an early parenting fair for new parents or expecting parents from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23. Registration is not required.
Cleanest City
Mike Kaiser with the Forest Lake Good Samaritans will host its Cleanest City in America event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23. Volunteers will meet at Lakeside Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m. for directions on their clean-up assignments for the day.
Mason’s brunch
The Forest Lake Masons will host its second brunch of the year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. There will be two meal options available, pancakes with sausage or a European breakfast wrap. The meal options will cost $9 each.
Healthy Living
The Forest Lake YMCA will host a Healthy Living presentation at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 in community room 1. Attendees will learn tips on how to maintain a healthy brain and body. Admission is free and attendees will sign up at the welcome desk the day of the class.
“Harvey”
The Forest Lake Area High School students will perform “Harvey” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. The play is a Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy about a character and his invisible rabbit Harvey. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
Linwood
Easter egg hunt
The Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a community Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. Attendees should bring their own baskets. The center will provide refreshments. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos.
Easter bingo
The Linwood Community and Senior Center will host an Easter bingo game at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 14. Tickets will cost $2 per person to play 15 rounds of bingo. Bingo winners will get to choose Easter eggs with prizes inside of them.
Painting class
The Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a painting class at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27. A painter from Rum River Art Center will guide the step-by-step class. The class will cost $22 per person. Attendees should register by calling 651-462-5565 or email srcenter@linwoodtownship.org by Wednesday, April 20.
Wyoming
Ranger Review
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will showcase an art exhibit of artwork from Forest Lake Area High School students opening at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. The show will run until Saturday, May 14.
Singers in the Round
The Hallberg Center for the Arts will host its Singers in the Round concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. This show will feature singer/songwriters Phil Berbig, Bob Niemiec and Aubrey Gieske. Admission is free, but seating will be limited.
Lino Lakes
Scout badge class
The Wargo Nature Center’s naturalists will provide Boy Scouts with the opportunity to meet 3 to 6 nature badge requirements at the class from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps under the “Event and Activities Calendar” option. The class will cost $6 per scout.
Forest bathing class
The Wargo Nature Center will host an introductory course on forest bathing from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. The class will be guided by Cinde Morris, a certified forest therapy guide. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at anokacountyparks.com/classes-camps under the “Event and Activities Calendar” option. The class will cost $15 per person.
Stillwater
Junk FM concert
Junk FM will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at the JX Event Venue in Stillwater. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Admission is free and seating will be first come first serve. Drinks will be available for purchase from the full bar.
Wine tasting
The Wildlife Science Center will host a Wine for Wolves and Beer for Bears tasting at 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at the Stillwater Event Center. Attendees will taste wines, specialty beers and spirits as well as eat hors d’oeuvres to support the wildlife center. There will be a silent auction. Tickets will cost $40 online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events ahead of time or $45 at the door.
