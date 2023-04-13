Forest Lake
Taste for Wildlife
The Wildlife Science Center will host its Taste for Wildlife fundraiser from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at Lone Oak Grill. Attendees will taste wines, beers and spirits and will be able to participate in a silent auction. Tickets are $40 per person and can be found online at wildlifesciencecenter.org/upcoming-events.
Area expo
The Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Lakes Area Expo from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Maranatha Church. There will be booths from 60 area businesses, presentations, free ice cream, face painting, cookie decorating and free ice cream. Admission is free. The list of exhibitors can be found online at lakesareaexpo.com/schedule.
Firemen’s ball
The Forest Lake Fire and Rescue will host its annual Firemen’s Ball from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, April 15 at the American Legion. The band will start at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.
Elementary expos
Forest Lake and Forest View elementaries will host their annual arts and academic expo from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Attendees can see the art and academic projects of students, but also participate in reading and math games. Registration is not required.
Lions meeting
The Forest Lake Lions will host its monthly meeting at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Forest Lake YMCA in community room one. All individuals interested in joining the Lions Club can attend. A light meal will be offered and a Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation representative will be the speaker. Pre-registration is not required.
Glow in the Dark party
The Community Co. Church will host a Glow in the Dark party from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. It is for students in grades K-5. There will be snacks and games. Attendees are encouraged to wear white or neon clothing if they have it. Admission is $5 per student, and registration can be done online at thecommunityco.church/events.
Earth Day clean up
The Forest Lake Good Samaritans will host an Earth Day clean up of Lakeside Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and lunch.
Ranger Rumble
The Forest Lake Area High School student council will host a live professional wrestling competition at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at the Forest Lake Area High School. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $8 for students, $12 for adults, and $20 for a seat in rows 1-3.
Pub crawl
The Forest Lake American Legion will host its annual Red, White and Brew pub crawl at noon on Saturday, May 6. Teams of four can register for $25 per person. The costume theme for teams this year is “famous TV/movie couples or families.” Teams can check in at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. More information and registration can be done online at post225.com.
Columbus
Pancake breakfast
The Columbus Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 at the Columbus City Hall.
Linwood
Game day
The Linwood Senior Center will host a game day at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 17. Admission is free. There will be decks of cards, Scrabble, Farkle and Monopoly.
Scandia
Service day sampler
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host its service day sampler from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be 15 hands-on service projects for attendees to help with and 21 collection drives. Free lunch will be provided, but attendees must RSVP online at tinyurl.com/mryptc22 in order to ensure there is enough food for volunteers.
Taste of the Lakes
Lakes Center for Youth and Families will host its Taste of the Lakes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Scandia Creamery. There will be food samples from 10 area restaurants, a cash bar and a beer and wine pull. Tickets are $30 in advance per person and $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/5cct2jfd.
Sister city celebration
The city of Scandia will celebrate its one-year anniversary of partnering with its Swedish sister city Mellerud at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be a virtual ceremony with representatives from Mellerud. Following the virtual engagement, there will be a Swedish FIKA meal of Swedish cakes, cookies and other light snacks. Admission is free.
Earth Day
The Scandia Park and Recreation Committee will host an Earth Day event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Hay Lake Park. Attendees will get to build a pinecone bird feeder. Admission is free and materials will be included.
Legacy workshop
Elim Lutheran Church will host a legacy workshop about end of life decisions from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. Topics like power of attorney, wills and funeral plans will be discussed. Admission is free. Space will be limited, so reservations can be made by contacting the church office at 651-433-2723.
Wyoming
Arbor Day event
The City of Wyoming will host an Arbor Day event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 6 at Centennial Park. Attendees should wear appropriate clothing to plant trees in the park. In case of inclement weather, Saturday, May 13 is the make-up date.
Center City
Earth Day event
Wild River State Park will host seven activities between 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the state park. Since it is Earth Day, there will be free admission into the park for attendees to participate in the events. More information can be found online at friendsofwildriver.org/home.
Lino Lakes
Spring Carnival
Lino Lakes Elementary will host a Spring Carnival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. There will be basket raffle and ticket raffles, games and food.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.