Forest Lake
Holiday celebration
The 14 Moes Goerss Team, the Keller Williams team of Forest Lake, will host its annual “Trees for Toys” holiday celebration on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include a professional Santa and photographer, food, face painting, and a wreath giveaway. Attendees are asked to donate an unwrapped, unused toy for Toys for Tots.
Fundraiser spaghetti dinner
The Forest Lake Area High School boys swim and dive team will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the VFW in Forest Lake on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will also be door prizes, a silent auction, and bake sale. Tickets are $10 per plate and can be purchased at the VFW or by emailing FLSwimFundraisers@gmail.com.
Music benefit
The Woodbury Chorus and Orchestra will present a free concert entitled “A Musical Mosaic” on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. at Hosanna Lutheran Church. An offering taken during the concert will benefit the Rangers Supporting Rangers program, an organization providing food support to area families. Some songs being performed will include “The Awakening,” “God Bless America,” and Beethoven’s “Hallelujah.”
Turkey trot
The Forest Lake Area Rotary Turkey Trot will take place on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. Proceeds from the event, which includes a 5k run and a 1-mile fun run, will go to Rangers Supporting Rangers, a program offering food support to students and families in the Forest Lake Area School District with a financial need. Online registration is at ForestLakeRotary.org, and day-of-race registration will be available starting at 8:15 a.m. behind the Forest Lake City Center. The races will start from the City Center at 9 a.m. Registration for adults is $25, and students is $10.
Christmas concert
The Silver Harmony Singers will perform a free concert on Friday, Dec. 6th from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Forest Lake Senior Center.
‘Church Basement Ladies’
Masquers Theatre Company in Forest Lake will perform “Away in the Basement, a Church Basement Ladies Christmas” for its annual holiday production. Performances will be at the Forest Lake Area High School auditorium on Dec. 6-7 and 13-14 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 8 and 15 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students with ID, and $10 for children ages 3 and older. A pay-what-you-can preview night will be offered on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at masquerstheatre.org.
Tree lighting celebration
The city of Forest Lake will host its annual tree lighting ceremony and holiday celebration on Dec. 7. This year the event will begin at the Forest Lake City Center. From 2 to 4 p.m., there will be crafts and activities for children, cookies and snacks, a Christmas movie playing in the background, and Santa will be available for meet and greets and photo ops. At 4:15 p.m., the celebration will continue at Lakeside Memorial Park. Holiday songs will be sung by the Children’s Performing Arts and the Forest Lake Area High School choir. A food drive will take place at the event at Lakeside Memorial Park. For anyone who drops off a food item, Vanelli’s will offer a complimentary post-tree lighting warmup meal. The tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m.
Columbus
Comedy show
Running Aces Hotel & Casino continues its Laugh Your Ace Off comedy series on Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. The show will feature headliner John Deboer and co-feature Brandon Riddley and Ben Marcotte, with host Elise Cole. Tickets are $20 in advance at brownpapertickets.com/event/4428866 and $25 at the door.
Linwood
Thanksgiving dinner
Linwood Covenant Church will host a free Thanksgiving Day dinner at the church starting at noon on Thanksgiving day. Reservations are suggested, but not required. Call 651-462-3780 for more information or to make a reservation.
Wyoming
Tree lighting ceremony
Wyoming’s third annual tree lighting ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. at Railroad Park, located on the corner of East Viking Blvd. and Highway 61. The event will include dance performances by The Dance Factory, with food and refreshments available. The tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m.
Holiday card creation event
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library will host a free craft event in which school-aged children can make cards for the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 to 2 p.m. Kathy Korum will help guide children in the creation of their cards. The library will provide materials. The event is recommended for kids ages 7-12, and registration is required at ecrlib.org. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Wyoming Library and East Central Regional Library.
Scandia
Vinterlights Festival
The city of Scandia will host the Vinterlights Festival on Sunday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Scandia Community Center. The event will include 30 local vendors for holiday shopping.
Marine on St. Croix
Earth stewardship discussion
The Marine Village Hall will host a free educational event on science and stewardship of the planet on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. Speaking at the event will be Alex Reich and Marine resident Peter Reich, co-rounders of the YouTube channel “MinuteEarth.”
Chisago City
Orchestra Christmas concert
The St Croix Valley Orchestra will present a concert of classical and Christmas favorites, including Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony,” Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto,” “Polar Express,” “Sleigh Ride,” and a jazzy rendition of “Swingin’ on a Star.” The program will also feature the premier of “Wood Thrush,” a new composition by orchestra member Seth Matters. The free program will be held on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Point Pleasant Heights/Ecumen.
Stillwater
St. Croix Civil War Roundtable
The St. Croix Civil War Roundtable will host its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26 at the Lowell Inn. The speaker for the evening will be retired history teacher Karl Frederickson, who will speak about The Liberators of the Ninth Minnesota.
Christmas at the Courthouse, Gatsby gala
Christmas at the Courthouse will be held at the Washington County Historic Courthouse Nov. 22-24. The Gatsby Gala Fundraiser will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in 1920s flapper dresses and suits. Local beer and wine from Lift Bridge Brewery and Saint Croix Vineyards will be served, as well as hors d’oeuvres from local caterers. Live music will be performed by Miss Myra and the Moonshiners. The Holiday Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. It is free to attend. Free photos with Santa Claus will be available from noon to 3 p.m.
